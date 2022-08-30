ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting incident outside nightclub in Dillon County

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Willis Street in Latta, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Several community members said a man was shot outside a nightclub. They said he was...
LATTA, SC
WBTW News13

Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
RAEFORD, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Find A Fugitive: Suspects wanted in east Charlotte shootout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help finding several suspects wanted for shooting up an east Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday. Surveillance video captured the suspects running away firing guns on Briarhill Drive on Aug. 31st around midnight. According to police reports, an unknown suspect pulled a firearm, shot into an occupied dwelling […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Man killed in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina troopers release photo of vehicle possibly linked to hit-and-run that killed 2-year-old

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina authorities released a photo Wednesday that shows a vehicle that is possibly linked to an Aug. 12 hit-and-run that killed a 2-year-old boy in Concord. The photo released by the North Carolina Highway Patrol shows a white, mid-sized sedan, possibly a 2020-2022 Toyota Corolla, with significant damage […]
CONCORD, NC
WBTW News13

Retired Darlington County sergeant dies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired Darlington County sergeant has died, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Sgt. Ralph Brown died Tuesday, Hudson said. “The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired Sgt. Ralph Brown as he passed away on August 30th,” Hudson said in a Facebook post. “He will […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
richmondobserver

Man charged with incest, rape in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — A man was booked into the Richmond County Jail last week on multiple sex crime charges. Records show 37-year-old Joaquin Lopez Guijosa is being held on a $1 million secured bond on the following charges:. Three counts of incest with a child older than 13;. Three counts...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Deadly shooting during race at SC Motor Speedway

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly shooting occurred during a Saturday night race at Lancaster Motor Speedway and officers are investigating it as a homicide, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Motor Speedway. A 53-year-old man was found at the front […]
LANCASTER, SC

