wpde.com
Deputies investigating shooting incident outside nightclub in Dillon County
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Willis Street in Latta, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Several community members said a man was shot outside a nightclub. They said he was...
Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
NC man killed in parking spot dispute at Walmart; suspected driver charged with felony hit-and-run
The deadly hit-and-run crash happened Thursday evening in parking lot of Walmart on Thunder Road in Concord, NC, police said.
wpde.com
17-year-old, juvenile charged in Florence County shooting on Gaymon Road: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies responded to reports of a shooting victim on Gaymon Road near Timmonsville on Wednesday, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. When they arrived, deputies said a victim was identified and taken to a hospital to treat gunshot wounds. The...
Security guard shot, killed during robbery at North Carolina arcade
The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Fish Arcade and Games located along Statesville Blvd.
cbs17
Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
Find A Fugitive: Suspects wanted in east Charlotte shootout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help finding several suspects wanted for shooting up an east Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday. Surveillance video captured the suspects running away firing guns on Briarhill Drive on Aug. 31st around midnight. According to police reports, an unknown suspect pulled a firearm, shot into an occupied dwelling […]
WMBF
Third suspect arrested in connection to Scotland County gaming business murder
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in February at a game store in Laurinburg. Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. On Feb. 23, the Scotland County Sheriff’s...
cbs17
Lee County father arrested after toddler, 5-year-old accidentally given THC candy
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County father faces charges after his drug-laced candy was given to his two young children by their unknowing grandmother, sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies said Thursday that the 2- and 5-year-old were taken for treatment by EMS after eating the candy that contained...
I-95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County back open after vehicle fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County has reopened after being shut down Saturday morning because of a vehicle fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The fire closed part of the highway at mile-marker 33 near Highway 301, NCDOT said. The fire […]
SBI investigating 2001 Richmond County homicide case
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County homicide that has gone unsolved for 21 years is one of 25 cases highlighted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case Investigation Team. The case involves the death of a woman who was reported missing in Lee County and found dead...
Man killed in Robeson County crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
North Carolina troopers release photo of vehicle possibly linked to hit-and-run that killed 2-year-old
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina authorities released a photo Wednesday that shows a vehicle that is possibly linked to an Aug. 12 hit-and-run that killed a 2-year-old boy in Concord. The photo released by the North Carolina Highway Patrol shows a white, mid-sized sedan, possibly a 2020-2022 Toyota Corolla, with significant damage […]
Retired Darlington County sergeant dies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired Darlington County sergeant has died, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Sgt. Ralph Brown died Tuesday, Hudson said. “The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired Sgt. Ralph Brown as he passed away on August 30th,” Hudson said in a Facebook post. “He will […]
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
26-year-old man dead, woman in critical condition after shooting on South Cashua Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man was killed and a woman was critically injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Kalique Allen of Florence died after the shooting, which happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive, von Lutcken said. An […]
Man busted in NC with enough fentanyl to kill 5,300 people, deputies say
A North Carolina man faces firearms and drug charges after authorities say they caught him with cocaine, a stolen gun and enough fentanyl to kill more than 5,300 people.
msn.com
Man jailed in hit-and-run that injured six at Stoney Point and Gillis Hill roads in Fayetteville
A man was arrested Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run accident Friday night that sent six people to the hospital, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit-and-run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release,. The charges...
richmondobserver
Man charged with incest, rape in Richmond County
ROCKINGHAM — A man was booked into the Richmond County Jail last week on multiple sex crime charges. Records show 37-year-old Joaquin Lopez Guijosa is being held on a $1 million secured bond on the following charges:. Three counts of incest with a child older than 13;. Three counts...
Deadly shooting during race at SC Motor Speedway
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly shooting occurred during a Saturday night race at Lancaster Motor Speedway and officers are investigating it as a homicide, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Motor Speedway. A 53-year-old man was found at the front […]
