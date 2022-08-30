Traffic Stop Leads To Felony Drug Charges For Niskayuna Man
A traffic stop in the Capital District ended with a man jailed on felony drug charges, authorities said.
State Police in Saratoga County stopped William Boyd, age 38, of Niskayuna, at around 9:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on I-87 in the town of Moreau.
Troopers had initially stopped Boyd for violating vehicle and traffic laws, police said.
During their interaction, however, troopers determined that he was in possession of a large quantity of cocaine, according to police.
Boyd was arrested on felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Saratoga County jail without bail.
