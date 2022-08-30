ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

Traffic Stop Leads To Felony Drug Charges For Niskayuna Man

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geEPv_0hbP8yIZ00
A traffic stop in the Capital District ended with a man jailed on felony drug charges, authorities said. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Gustavo Castillo

A traffic stop in the Capital District ended with a man jailed on felony drug charges, authorities said.

State Police in Saratoga County stopped William Boyd, age 38, of Niskayuna, at around 9:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on I-87 in the town of Moreau.

Troopers had initially stopped Boyd for violating vehicle and traffic laws, police said.

During their interaction, however, troopers determined that he was in possession of a large quantity of cocaine, according to police.

Boyd was arrested on felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Saratoga County jail without bail.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Albany man convicted on weapon and drug charges

An Albany felon has been convicted on drug and ammunition charges. 28 year old Mikal smith was convicted by a federal jury after a three day trial. Smith possessed with intent to distribute 84 grams of cocaine and had large capacity ammunition on him in April of last year. Smith...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niskayuna, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Moreau, NY
Niskayuna, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Felony Charges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNYT

Two people injured during fight on commercial bus

A fight on a commercial bus leaves two people injured and one under arrest. State police and Newburgh police responded to the incident Friday night on i-87. The bus had been traveling from Albany to New York City when an altercation broke out between two men, forcing the bus to stop on the roadside.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
352K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy