Traffic Stop Leads To Felony Drug Charges For Niskayuna Man

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Gustavo Castillo

A traffic stop in the Capital District ended with a man jailed on felony drug charges, authorities said.

State Police in Saratoga County stopped William Boyd, age 38, of Niskayuna, at around 9:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on I-87 in the town of Moreau.

Troopers had initially stopped Boyd for violating vehicle and traffic laws, police said.

During their interaction, however, troopers determined that he was in possession of a large quantity of cocaine, according to police.

Boyd was arrested on felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Saratoga County jail without bail.

