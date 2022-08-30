ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

13abc.com

419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus hosts weekend full of performances

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus Humans Gone Wild will present a brand new show at the Toledo Speedway, throughout the weekend. The one and a half hour show is packed with aerial artists, special effects and more all in the worlds largest big top arena. There are over 60 performers from around the world that will be showcasing their talents.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

13abc Week in Review: Sept. 2, 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps this week’s top local stories at 1:00 p.m. every Friday. Watch this week’s segment here and find links to many of the mentioned stories below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cherry St. Mission Ministries hosts be the bridge event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry St. Mission Ministries is hosting its Be The Bridge event to lessen the gap between poverty and a life of sustainability on Sept. 8. Be the Bridge is a fundraising event will take place under the Martin Luther King bridge, on 1 Maritime Plaza, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., that will support the work of the ministry and fees those who are hungry for a change.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant East Toledo home awaiting demolition

EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the corner of Navarre Avenue and Yondota sits an abandoned eyesore. that neighbors say they were told was going to be demolished long ago. Yet, years later the property sits covered in vines and poison oak. " It makes our area look even worse...
TOLEDO, OH
#Halloweekends#Ne Cedar Point#Housekeeping
13abc.com

Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van to visit area locations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van is scheduled to make visits to different locations throughout the region in September. Mercy Health says the mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and delivers 3D mammograms to woman 40 years of age and older. It’s equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, which will allow the patient to control the compression once they are in position.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

A sinkhole keeps Bowsher High School off its home field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday night lights won’t be shining at Bowsher High School this week. The football team will be on the road for Friday’s game, and perhaps a few more, as Toledo Public School leaders determine what’s causing a sinkhole in the middle of the team’s football field.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

419 Taco War

Ohio is the only state in the country where lawmakers haven't made strangulation a felony but advocacy groups are pushing them to pass Aisha's law. Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari. According the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, video footage from Kalahari shows a man...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Battle of the Birdhouses returns to Nature’s Nursery for third year

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is recruiting all competitive and creative critter lovers to grab a hammer and nails to compete in the third Battle of the Birdhouses. Nature’s Nursery says Battle of the Birdhouses gives local individuals, or teams, the opportunity to build the coolest birdhouse on...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Vacant house in Toledo catches fire for second time

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant house in Toledo caught fire for the second time on Friday. The call for a fire on the 2500 block of N. Erie Street came in around 12 p.m. According to TFRD, the building was vacant, had no utilities inside and was listed as a code red building, meaning no one is allowed to go inside. The fire was controlled, but the building was compromised and will soon be torn down.
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
13abc.com

Road Closures for Labor Day parade

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the road closures for the Labor Day parade. The road closures will begin at 7:30 a.m., on Labor Day, and the parade will step-off at 11:00 a.m. on Summit St. near Washington St. and Monroe St., and it will end at noon.
TOLEDO, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TLCHD to offer new COVID-19 booster shots next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is looking to roll out COVID-19 booster shots next week, according to a spokesperson. It comes after the CDC signed off on updated booster shots that target today’s most common omicron strains on Thursday. The shots “can help restore...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo and Lucas County certified together as welcoming designation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will announce that it has achieved the status of Certified Welcoming for immigrants, new Americans and refugees by the national nonprofit Welcoming America. On Sept. 6 and Toledo and Lucas County will be certified as a welcoming designation at the One Government...
TOLEDO, OH

