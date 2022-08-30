Read full article on original website
13abc.com
419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
13abc.com
Garden Bros Nuclear Circus hosts weekend full of performances
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus Humans Gone Wild will present a brand new show at the Toledo Speedway, throughout the weekend. The one and a half hour show is packed with aerial artists, special effects and more all in the worlds largest big top arena. There are over 60 performers from around the world that will be showcasing their talents.
13abc.com
Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport has the largest year-over-year cargo increase of all American airports
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to cargo the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport has always thrived. However, last year, the airport’s cargo business ascended to new heights, as it increased by more than 400 percent from 2020 to 2021. As a result, the airport registered the largest year-over-year increase in the country.
13abc.com
Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
13abc.com
Toledo Express sees largest year-over-year cargo increase of any airport in the country
Ohio is the only state in the country where lawmakers haven't made strangulation a felony but advocacy groups are pushing them to pass Aisha's law. Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari. Updated: 5 hours ago. According the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, video footage from...
13abc.com
13abc Week in Review: Sept. 2, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps this week’s top local stories at 1:00 p.m. every Friday. Watch this week’s segment here and find links to many of the mentioned stories below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when...
13abc.com
Cherry St. Mission Ministries hosts be the bridge event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry St. Mission Ministries is hosting its Be The Bridge event to lessen the gap between poverty and a life of sustainability on Sept. 8. Be the Bridge is a fundraising event will take place under the Martin Luther King bridge, on 1 Maritime Plaza, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., that will support the work of the ministry and fees those who are hungry for a change.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant East Toledo home awaiting demolition
EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the corner of Navarre Avenue and Yondota sits an abandoned eyesore. that neighbors say they were told was going to be demolished long ago. Yet, years later the property sits covered in vines and poison oak. " It makes our area look even worse...
13abc.com
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van to visit area locations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van is scheduled to make visits to different locations throughout the region in September. Mercy Health says the mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and delivers 3D mammograms to woman 40 years of age and older. It’s equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, which will allow the patient to control the compression once they are in position.
13abc.com
BGSU announces scholarship for Monroe County, Mich. residents to pay in-state tuition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University has announced a new scholarship specifically for students from Monroe County, Michigan to attend the university at an in-state tuition price. Under the Monroe County, Michigan Scholarship, new transfer students from this county with a 3.0 GPA, 20 ACT or 1040 SAT...
13abc.com
A sinkhole keeps Bowsher High School off its home field
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday night lights won’t be shining at Bowsher High School this week. The football team will be on the road for Friday’s game, and perhaps a few more, as Toledo Public School leaders determine what’s causing a sinkhole in the middle of the team’s football field.
13abc.com
419 Taco War
Ohio is the only state in the country where lawmakers haven't made strangulation a felony but advocacy groups are pushing them to pass Aisha's law. Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari. According the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, video footage from Kalahari shows a man...
13abc.com
Battle of the Birdhouses returns to Nature’s Nursery for third year
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is recruiting all competitive and creative critter lovers to grab a hammer and nails to compete in the third Battle of the Birdhouses. Nature’s Nursery says Battle of the Birdhouses gives local individuals, or teams, the opportunity to build the coolest birdhouse on...
13abc.com
Vacant house in Toledo catches fire for second time
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant house in Toledo caught fire for the second time on Friday. The call for a fire on the 2500 block of N. Erie Street came in around 12 p.m. According to TFRD, the building was vacant, had no utilities inside and was listed as a code red building, meaning no one is allowed to go inside. The fire was controlled, but the building was compromised and will soon be torn down.
13abc.com
Road Closures for Labor Day parade
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the road closures for the Labor Day parade. The road closures will begin at 7:30 a.m., on Labor Day, and the parade will step-off at 11:00 a.m. on Summit St. near Washington St. and Monroe St., and it will end at noon.
13abc.com
‘I don’t have kids, I have Artemis’ Sylvania native contributes to Moon mission
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The countdown is on, again, for a new chapter in space exploration. The unmanned Artemis 1 rocket is set to take off from Kennedy Space Center Saturday after Monday’s launch was scrubbed because of engine issues. The launch aims to pave the way for humans...
13abc.com
TLCHD to offer new COVID-19 booster shots next week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is looking to roll out COVID-19 booster shots next week, according to a spokesperson. It comes after the CDC signed off on updated booster shots that target today’s most common omicron strains on Thursday. The shots “can help restore...
13abc.com
Toledo and Lucas County certified together as welcoming designation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will announce that it has achieved the status of Certified Welcoming for immigrants, new Americans and refugees by the national nonprofit Welcoming America. On Sept. 6 and Toledo and Lucas County will be certified as a welcoming designation at the One Government...
