Second suspect in Taboo Nightclub shooting back in Iowa to face murder charge
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — One of two men accused in April's fatal Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting is now back in Iowa to face charges, months after he was arrested near Chicago. Dimione Walker, 29, was wanted in Linn County for charges related to the April...
Former GoCR executives to be sentenced for federal bank fraud charges over 'newbo evolve'
Two executives of the now-defunct Go Cedar Rapids (GoCR), a Cedar Rapids tourism organization that ceased operations in the fall of 2018, are now set to be sentenced in November on federal bank fraud charges. Former GoCR President and CEO Aaron McCreight and Doug Hargrave, who worked as the GoCR...
Boy hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Waterloo Thursday evening
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Waterloo Thursday evening. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Waterloo Police responded to the shots fired call around 7:45 pm near the B&R Quality Meats building. Police say they found "ballistic...
Keystone requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs over holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa — The City of Keystone and the Benton County Sheriff's Office sent a notice to residents Friday afternoon that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents three days notice to remove their dogs. In the notice, the sheriff stated that residents can file a request...
Linn County creates first ever Resiliency Hub to prepare for future disasters
Linn County is creating the first-ever Linn County Resiliency Hub to help provide access to critical resources such as food, electricity, and actionable information in times of disaster, as well as the period between disaster events. The public is invited to a community conversation on resiliency hosted by Linn County...
Semi roll-over on I-380 leaves one with minor injuries
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County emergency crews responded to a semi roll-over on I-380 Thursday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. John Eiklenborg, the semi driver, was going north on the interstate and rolled into the east ditch. The accident happened near the mile 38 marker. Eiklenborg was able to...
UPDATE: Governor Reynolds' Office says no migrants being bused to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City will not be getting migrants bused in from Texas, Governor Kim Reynolds' officer confirmed to Iowa's News Now Thursday afternoon. There had been questions over what other U.S. cities could next see busloads of migrants after Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to send more to other U.S. Cities.
Annual Five Seasons Stand Down aims to help homelessness in the Cedar Rapids area
Thursday the Annual Five Seasons Stand Down was held at Cedar Rapids Veterans Memorial Stadium. The free event provides veterans and non-veterans affected by homelessness or at-risk of homelessness with connections to services to improve their lives and aid in transitioning to community living. The Five Seasons Stand Down is...
Protestors hold rally in support of Ingredion strike
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The strike at Ingredion has lasted for two months, and there's no end in sight. A rally in support of the strike was held Thursday night, blocking off 11th Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids. The strike started at the beginning of August when local BTCGM...
Mathis and Bohannan hold Democratic Event at Sutliff
Lisbon — Saturday evening, Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan held a democratic event at the Sutliff Farm and Cider House. The event included food, live entertainment, refreshments, games, and speeches by elected officials. Elected government officials that spoke during the event include:. Michael Franken - US Senate Candidate. Van...
Coralville hosts second annual Pride Fest
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Coralville will be hosting a Pride Fest on Sunday, September 4. This is the city's second annual pride event. GreenState Credit Union is this year's sponsor for the fest. It will begin at 11:00 a.m. and finish at 8:00 p.m. Several volunteers are still needed to...
North Linn Community Schools push back the start of classes again due to asbestos
COGGON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — North Linn Community School District students were already starting school later than the rest of the area. Now they're waiting even longer for a start date. The school district was finishing up construction and hoping to start school after Labor Day, now asbestos...
CRCSD holds open house to discuss new bond proposal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An open house was held to discuss the Cedar Rapids Community School District's new bond proposal. The bond is for $312 million dollars, which would raise tax levies to $2.70 for every $1,000 of property value. The money will go toward upgrades to all schools...
Bloomsbury Farm celebrates 50th Anniversary of Camp Courageous
ATKINS, IA - Campers from Camp Courageous unveiled Bloomsbury Farm fall corn maze on Thursday. The campers arrived just in time for a ribbon cutting and private day to take in all the farm has to offer. Each year Bloomsbury partners with a nonprofit organization. This year they are celebrating...
Roots for Trees program returns for third year
Iowa City — Applications are now open for Iowa Cities the third annual "Roots for Trees" program. Approved applicants will receive a voucher that offers 50% off the cost of one tree valued at up to $250. Vouchers for an additional discount are available for income-eligible households. The tree...
Hawkeye football return Saturday. What to know about parking/tailgating
Iowa football is nearly back. Only two days until the Hawkeyes take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits inside Kinnick Stadium. With football's return, comes the return of tailgating. Not much has changed when it comes to rules and regulations at University of Iowa lots this season, the UI Athletics Department...
Hawkeyes' first game brought excitement and tailgaters to Kinnick Stadium
Iowa City — Saturday afternoon, residents gathered at Kinnick Stadium for University of Iowa's (UI) Hawkeye Football Game. Iowa's News Now spoke with locals about how they're gearing up for the game. We're here to watch the Hawks win.", said Des Moines resident, Blake Bogenrief. "We're getting prepared by,...
FCS power South Dakota St. to test Hawkeyes in season opener
8/31/2022 — South Dakota State (0-0) at Iowa (0-0), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (FS1) Line: No early line on FanDuel Sports Book. Series record: First meeting. Iowa is flying under the radar despite winning the Big Ten West last year. It’s not an unfamiliar position for the Hawkeyes, who often win ugly year in and year out. The Hawkeyes can’t count on their defense generating as many takeaways as it did a year ago, so offensive improvement is a must. South Dakota State presents a big challenge. The Jackrabbits are ranked in the top three of the FCS polls and one of two programs to make the FCS playoffs each of the last 10 seasons, including the semifinals or final four of the last five years.
Fast-Pitch Girls Team play off in historic FOD game
Dyersville — A historic fast-pitch girls baseball game was played at the Field of Dreams (FOD) in Dyersville Friday evening. Iowa's news now got a tip from someone in Milwaukee about a once in a lifetime opportunity for two Wisconsin 14 and under Fastpitch Softball Teams. The Wisconsin Twisters...
GO HAWKS: FRYfest kicks off Hawkeye football season
Iowa fans are celebrating the start of Hawkeye football season. Saturday marks the official return of the season with Iowa hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Kinnick. Friday evening, the fun is in Coralville, where fans are enjoying FRYfest. Iowa's News Now heard from some fans at the festival...
