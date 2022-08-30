ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Linn County, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Linn County, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Semi roll-over on I-380 leaves one with minor injuries

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County emergency crews responded to a semi roll-over on I-380 Thursday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. John Eiklenborg, the semi driver, was going north on the interstate and rolled into the east ditch. The accident happened near the mile 38 marker. Eiklenborg was able to...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UPDATE: Governor Reynolds' Office says no migrants being bused to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City will not be getting migrants bused in from Texas, Governor Kim Reynolds' officer confirmed to Iowa's News Now Thursday afternoon. There had been questions over what other U.S. cities could next see busloads of migrants after Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to send more to other U.S. Cities.
IOWA STATE
Chris Bagley
cbs2iowa.com

Protestors hold rally in support of Ingredion strike

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The strike at Ingredion has lasted for two months, and there's no end in sight. A rally in support of the strike was held Thursday night, blocking off 11th Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids. The strike started at the beginning of August when local BTCGM...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mathis and Bohannan hold Democratic Event at Sutliff

Lisbon — Saturday evening, Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan held a democratic event at the Sutliff Farm and Cider House. The event included food, live entertainment, refreshments, games, and speeches by elected officials. Elected government officials that spoke during the event include:. Michael Franken - US Senate Candidate. Van...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Coralville hosts second annual Pride Fest

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Coralville will be hosting a Pride Fest on Sunday, September 4. This is the city's second annual pride event. GreenState Credit Union is this year's sponsor for the fest. It will begin at 11:00 a.m. and finish at 8:00 p.m. Several volunteers are still needed to...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRCSD holds open house to discuss new bond proposal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An open house was held to discuss the Cedar Rapids Community School District's new bond proposal. The bond is for $312 million dollars, which would raise tax levies to $2.70 for every $1,000 of property value. The money will go toward upgrades to all schools...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Bloomsbury Farm celebrates 50th Anniversary of Camp Courageous

ATKINS, IA - Campers from Camp Courageous unveiled Bloomsbury Farm fall corn maze on Thursday. The campers arrived just in time for a ribbon cutting and private day to take in all the farm has to offer. Each year Bloomsbury partners with a nonprofit organization. This year they are celebrating...
ATKINS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Roots for Trees program returns for third year

Iowa City — Applications are now open for Iowa Cities the third annual "Roots for Trees" program. Approved applicants will receive a voucher that offers 50% off the cost of one tree valued at up to $250. Vouchers for an additional discount are available for income-eligible households. The tree...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hawkeye football return Saturday. What to know about parking/tailgating

Iowa football is nearly back. Only two days until the Hawkeyes take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits inside Kinnick Stadium. With football's return, comes the return of tailgating. Not much has changed when it comes to rules and regulations at University of Iowa lots this season, the UI Athletics Department...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hawkeyes' first game brought excitement and tailgaters to Kinnick Stadium

Iowa City — Saturday afternoon, residents gathered at Kinnick Stadium for University of Iowa's (UI) Hawkeye Football Game. Iowa's News Now spoke with locals about how they're gearing up for the game. We're here to watch the Hawks win.", said Des Moines resident, Blake Bogenrief. "We're getting prepared by,...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

FCS power South Dakota St. to test Hawkeyes in season opener

8/31/2022 — South Dakota State (0-0) at Iowa (0-0), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (FS1) Line: No early line on FanDuel Sports Book. Series record: First meeting. Iowa is flying under the radar despite winning the Big Ten West last year. It’s not an unfamiliar position for the Hawkeyes, who often win ugly year in and year out. The Hawkeyes can’t count on their defense generating as many takeaways as it did a year ago, so offensive improvement is a must. South Dakota State presents a big challenge. The Jackrabbits are ranked in the top three of the FCS polls and one of two programs to make the FCS playoffs each of the last 10 seasons, including the semifinals or final four of the last five years.
BROOKINGS, SD
cbs2iowa.com

Fast-Pitch Girls Team play off in historic FOD game

Dyersville — A historic fast-pitch girls baseball game was played at the Field of Dreams (FOD) in Dyersville Friday evening. Iowa's news now got a tip from someone in Milwaukee about a once in a lifetime opportunity for two Wisconsin 14 and under Fastpitch Softball Teams. The Wisconsin Twisters...
DYERSVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

GO HAWKS: FRYfest kicks off Hawkeye football season

Iowa fans are celebrating the start of Hawkeye football season. Saturday marks the official return of the season with Iowa hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Kinnick. Friday evening, the fun is in Coralville, where fans are enjoying FRYfest. Iowa's News Now heard from some fans at the festival...
CORALVILLE, IA

