dailytrib.com
VFW holding patriotic-themed scholarship contests
Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 and Auxiliary are accepting essays and artwork from local students in grades K-12 for local, state, and national contests. Thousands of dollars in scholarships and other prize earnings are up for grabs, the Marble Falls VFW announced in a recent media release.
dailytrib.com
Highland Lakes Teen Court expands, needs young jurors and attorneys
A Marble Falls teen court system that uses teens as attorneys and jurors is extending its services to other Highland Lakes jurisdictions. Highland Lakes Teen Court will eventually include Granite Shoals, Marble Falls, Meadowlakes, Cottonwood Shores, and Sunrise Beach Village once all contracts are signed. “It’s a cheaper route than...
dailytrib.com
STUDENTS OF NOTE: College Board National Recognition Programs honors
Five Marble Falls High School students and two Kingsland School students recently received academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. The programs recognize underrepresented students, awarding them academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connecting them with universities and colleges. Marble Falls students...
dailytrib.com
Driver rescued from flooded Kingsland Slab
A driver was rescued at the Kingsland Slab after his vehicle became stuck in floodwaters on Thursday morning, Sept. 1. Recent rains caused a flash flood on the Llano River, increasing flow from 221 cubic-feet per second to 7,313 cfs between Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 2, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority Hydromet.
dailytrib.com
Diesel leak on 281 bridge slows traffic
Diesel leaking from an 18-wheeler headed northbound over the U.S. 281 bridge in Marble Falls brought traffic to a near standstill Thursday, Sept. 1, as Marble Falls Fire Rescue worked to clean it up. The 18-wheeler’s driver parked on the bridge after noticing his truck was losing fuel. He immediately...
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: Recent rains help, but drought persists
Some waterways are flowing again with recent rainfall, including a flooded Llano River, but according to water management officials, the drought is not going away anytime soon. “While the rain was welcome and beneficial, it was not enough to end the drought or make a significant impact on our water...
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls Mustangs at ‘full strength’ for home opener against Brownwood
Following a 52-7 win last week against the Pflugerville Connally Cougars to open the season, the Marble Falls Mustangs football team is poised for its home opener against the Brownwood Lions. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. You can listen to it live on KBEY 103.9...
