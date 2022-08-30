ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCHSL state football rankings, August 30

By Chris Parks
COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The votes are in and the next set of high school football state rankings for the SCHSL are out. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local squads in BOLD. The numbers next to the teams are the first place votes they received.

Class 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (19)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Hillcrest
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. Sumter
7. Gaffney
8. TL Hanna
9. Spartanburg
10. Summerville

Class 4A:

1. South Pointe (17)
2. Northwestern (2)
3. AC Fora
4. West Florence
5. South Florence
6. Hartsville
7. Irmo
8. Catawba Ridge
9. James Island
10. Indian Land and Ridge View

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (17)
2. Camden (2)
3. Dillon
4. Powdersville
5. Clinton
6. Gilbert
7. Seneca
8. Woodruff
9. Hanahan
10. Beaufort

Class 2A:

1. Saluda (6)
2. Abbeville (2)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (7)
4. Barnwell (3)
5. Fairfield Central
6. Gray Collegiate (1)
7. Wade Hampton
8. Cheraw
9. Buford
10. Silver Bluff

Class 1A:

1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (14)
2. Christ Church (1)
3. Southside Christian (3)
4. Whale Branch
5. Johnsonville
6. St. Joseph’s
7. Baptist Hill
8. Lamar
9. Lewisville (1)
10. Lake View

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Columbia#Schsl#Dutch#Tl#Ac#Indian#Cheraw#Southside Christian#Nexstar Media Inc
AIKEN, SC
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
FLORENCE, SC
