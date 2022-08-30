SCHSL state football rankings, August 30

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The votes are in and the next set of high school football state rankings for the SCHSL are out. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local squads in BOLD. The numbers next to the teams are the first place votes they received.

Class 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (19)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Hillcrest

4. Byrnes

5. Dorman

6. Sumter

7. Gaffney

8. TL Hanna

9. Spartanburg

10. Summerville

Class 4A:

1. South Pointe (17)

2. Northwestern (2)

3. AC Fora

4. West Florence

5. South Florence

6. Hartsville

7. Irmo

8. Catawba Ridge

9. James Island

10. Indian Land and Ridge View

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (17)

2. Camden (2)

3. Dillon

4. Powdersville

5. Clinton

6. Gilbert

7. Seneca

8. Woodruff

9. Hanahan

10. Beaufort

Class 2A:

1. Saluda (6)

2. Abbeville (2)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (7)

4. Barnwell (3)

5. Fairfield Central

6. Gray Collegiate (1)

7. Wade Hampton

8. Cheraw

9. Buford

10. Silver Bluff

Class 1A:

1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (14)

2. Christ Church (1)

3. Southside Christian (3)

4. Whale Branch

5. Johnsonville

6. St. Joseph’s

7. Baptist Hill

8. Lamar

9. Lewisville (1)

10. Lake View

