19-Year-Old Sentenced After Attacking Teen, Pulling Out Loaded Gun At Crowded North Babylon Gym

LA Fitness, located on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he slashed a 17-year-old on the neck at a Long Island gym and then pulled out a loaded firearm.

Noah Haynes, of Wyandanch, was given a sentence of three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty in May to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Haynes was involved in an altercation with the victim on Dec. 21, 2021, and he slashed the victim on the neck with a sharp object in the LA Fitness gym, located on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon, the DA's Office said.

The DA's Office said Haynes pulled out a loaded Glock .380 caliber firearm in the crowded gym, and witnesses, including an NYPD detective, wrestled him to the ground.

The gun fired a single shot toward the ground as it was being wrestled away from him, according to the report.

“This defendant decided that violence was the best way to win a dispute with his victim and he acted on his violent impulse in a crowded public area which put others in danger,” said Tierney. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Suffolk County and the consequence of his reckless actions is upstate prison time.”

The gun was turned over to the Suffolk County Police Department, Tierney said.

The DA's Office said Haynes was also found in possession of a magazine that contained 12 rounds.

Tierney said Haynes was also given an indeterminate sentence of three years of incarceration for pleading guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.