Wyandanch, NY

19-Year-Old Sentenced After Attacking Teen, Pulling Out Loaded Gun At Crowded North Babylon Gym

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
LA Fitness, located on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he slashed a 17-year-old on the neck at a Long Island gym and then pulled out a loaded firearm.

Noah Haynes, of Wyandanch, was given a sentence of three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty in May to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Haynes was involved in an altercation with the victim on Dec. 21, 2021, and he slashed the victim on the neck with a sharp object in the LA Fitness gym, located on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon, the DA's Office said.

The DA's Office said Haynes pulled out a loaded Glock .380 caliber firearm in the crowded gym, and witnesses, including an NYPD detective, wrestled him to the ground.

The gun fired a single shot toward the ground as it was being wrestled away from him, according to the report.

“This defendant decided that violence was the best way to win a dispute with his victim and he acted on his violent impulse in a crowded public area which put others in danger,” said Tierney. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Suffolk County and the consequence of his reckless actions is upstate prison time.”

The gun was turned over to the Suffolk County Police Department, Tierney said.

The DA's Office said Haynes was also found in possession of a magazine that contained 12 rounds.

Tierney said Haynes was also given an indeterminate sentence of three years of incarceration for pleading guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment.

Comments / 3

Sara Schuster
4d ago

3 years? so a year and a half good behavior...he will spend less than 6months upstate.. absolutely ridiculous. but if you have drugs on you, they slay you.

Reply(1)
2
 

PIX11

Jogger stabs man during Long Island road rage attack, police say

CENTEREACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was stabbed multiple times by a jogger on Long Island Thursday night, police said. The 49-year-old victim was driving a car, with three passengers inside, into the entrance of a gas station in the vicinity of Middle Country and Holbrook roads in Centereach when the attack unfolded. Matthew Ulloa, […]
CENTEREACH, NY
Daily Voice

7 Charged During Sobriety Checkpoint In Patchogue

Seven people were charged during an overnight sobriety checkpoint on Long Island.It was conducted in Patchogue at the parking lot at 120 South Sunrise Service Rd. between 11:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, and 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.The multi-agency checkpoint is part of an ongoing enforce…
PATCHOGUE, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Driver Stabbed 11 Times in Road Rage Clash With Jogger: Police

A man was stabbed nearly a dozen times and hospitalized with serious injuries after a run-in with a jogger at a Long Island gas station Thursday night, police said. The 49-year-old was behind the wheel of a car, pulling into a Shell gas station in Centereach around 8 p.m., when the jogger was running past the entrance to the station, according to Suffolk County Police.
CENTEREACH, NY
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Killed In Fiery, Single-Vehicle Riverhead Crash

Police are investigating a fiery, fatal single-vehicle Long Island crash. It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 in Riverhead when the car veered off Osborn Avenue near Honey Lane, crashing into trees, according to the Town of Riverhead Police Department. The Riverhead Fire Department was notified to respond due...
RIVERHEAD, NY
