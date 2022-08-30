DeWitt Twp. Police in search of alleged car thief
DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — DeWitt Township Police are looking for the person responsible for breaking into a car lot and stealing an impounded car.
On Aug. 17, at around 4 a.m., someone broke into the Northside Towing lot and stole a car.
The individual in the photos below is wanted for questioning in this incident.
If you have any information on this inciden t, please contact the DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578 or email dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.
