Dewitt, MI

DeWitt Twp. Police in search of alleged car thief

By Iz Martin
 4 days ago

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — DeWitt Township Police are looking for the person responsible for breaking into a car lot and stealing an impounded car.

On Aug. 17, at around 4 a.m., someone broke into the Northside Towing lot and stole a car.

The individual in the photos below is wanted for questioning in this incident.

    Courtesy: DeWitt Charter Township Facebook Page
    Courtesy: DeWitt Charter Township Facebook Page

If you have any information on this inciden t, please contact the DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578 or email dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.

