Appleton, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Two people receive life threatening injuries in Fond du Lac incidents, investigations underway

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating two overnight incidents. Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to an incident on Friday around 9:16 p.m. at the intersection of Scott and Mill Streets. According to preliminary information, the person was hit by a 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident driving westbound on Scott St.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto County DA resigns, governor seeking applicants

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County District Attorney Edward D. Burke Jr. has announced his resignation. According to the governor’s office, Burke’s resignation is effective Sept. 1. No reason was given for his resignation. Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy for the remainder...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown police looking for tool thief

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Appleton, WI
Wisconsin State
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two life sentences for man in 2019 grandparent killings

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his grandparents in their Grand Chute home when he was 17 will be eligible for parole when he’s almost 60 years old. Friday, a judge sentenced Alexander Kraus, 20, to two consecutive terms of...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman, 88, killed in Manitowoc County crash

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 88-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Manitowoc County Wednesday night. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim was from Sheboygan, but did not release her name. At about 8:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to I-43 at County Highway XX in Centerville. A...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
#Chief Of Police#Community Policing
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: 3rd suspect in Green Bay murder captured

Drugs laced with fentanyl are blamed for record overdose deaths. The complaint says Joshua Gann had vodka cranberries and most of a large bottle of Nyquil. Green Bay police emphasize safety on first day of school. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police are increasing patrols in school zones to remind drivers...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: The first day

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Students across Wisconsin are back to the school year grind. For most public school students, Thursday was the first day of school. From Green Bay to Appleton, Fond du Lac to the Lakeshore, thousands of kids, teachers and families are celebrating the first day of school for a number of reasons.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County declares fentanyl a Community Health Crisis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County has declared the powerful opioid fentanyl a Community Health Crisis. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Public Health Officer Anna Nick made the announcement Thursday during a news conference. “We don’t do declarations lightly. We do this when we feel there is an...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Burst pipe cancels classes at Martin Elementary in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There will be no classes at Martin Elementary in Green Bay Friday after a pipe burst and flooded classrooms. The Green Bay Area Public School District says there is no running water at the building. The district says the water pipe broke in the new...
GREEN BAY, WI
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBAY Green Bay

Power outage and road closures on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a power pole was damaged in a single vehicle accident at Ashland Ave. and Dousman St., which are are expected to be closed until around 7:30 PM Saturday. For detours, authorities say to use Shawano Ave. and Broadway St. instead. Power is also...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Running into the golden years

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of ladies in the Fox Valley prove it is never too late to stay active and vibrant. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander travels to Freedom to meet with the ageless runners and the man who inspires them. Thain Jones has coached high school...
FREEDOM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A collection of oddities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Give us 3 minutes, and we’ll give you 3 brilliant stories. SEE! Electricity in the air! Brad Spakowitz shows you another method scientists and engineers have created for transmitting energy wirelessly. THINK! Artificial intelligence proves to be much more accurate at diagnosing ear infections...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Ways to battle stress

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Juggling work, home life and school can be stressful, but there are ways to make your life easier. It can be as easy as picking out clothes the night before, meal prepping, and creating a plan for the day ahead. Dr. Abby Smolcich is a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Lower gas prices help, but don’t influence, Labor Day travel plans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Millions of Americans were setting off Friday to travel for the long holiday weekend. An online survey AAA conducted across the United States in early August found about 32% of Americans will travel during the Labor Day weekend. The vast majority planned to travel by road.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers, Bucks, Brewers team up for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers are teaming up for an Honor Flight. The teams will sponsor three planes to carry veterans on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s 65th mission. The flights are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8. The Flight...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Section of I-41 closed until Friday morning to fix bridge struck twice by dump trucks

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A southbound stretch of Interstate 41 in Kaukauna is closed until Friday morning. Southbound lanes between State Highway 55 and County Road CC (Rosehill Rd.) were fully closed at 9 P.M. Thursday and will reopen at 5 A.M. The Highway 55 southbound on-ramp will be closed until 7 A.M. and the County Road CC overpass will be closed until noon.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Peter Jennings gets first win in Titans debut

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -The Peter Jennings era got off to a great start with a 53-13 Titans win over East Texas Baptist University Saturday. UW-Oshkosh’s quarterback Kobe Berghammer threw three touchdown passes and ran in a pair of TDs himself for five total scores on the day. The Titans...
OSHKOSH, WI

