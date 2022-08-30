ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
TODAY.com

3 children kidnapped by car crash victim their dad stopped to help

Three children are safe after they were kidnapped by a car crash victim that their father pulled over to help. "I stopped to help and I almost lost everything," the man, identified only by his first name Bryon, told TODAY affiliate Action News 5. "We have to stay closer, because everything can be gone in the blink of an eye.
MEMPHIS, TN

