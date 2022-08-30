Read full article on original website
harlanenterprise.net
Offensive lineman Malachi Wood “tailor-made” for Kentucky offense
Madison Central offensive lineman Malachi Wood got a Kentucky scholarship offer from UK recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow on May 13, 2021, and verbally committed to the Wildcats in March. The 6-8, 300-pound Wood is the highest rated Kentucky high school offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class and his coach,...
UK’s John Calipari, UofL’s Kenny Payne to host KY Chamber’s 76th annual dinner meeting Sept. 14
The Kentucky Chamber has announced University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari and University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne as keynote speakers of the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Meeting Dinner on Wednesday, September 14 in Louisville. At the event, nearly one thousand Kentuckians will gather...
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
wymt.com
Former Wildcat Beau Allen makes a splash in Tarleton debut
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After transferring from Kentucky, Lexington-native Beau Allen solidified his spot as QB1 for the Tartleton Texans. The former Lexington Catholic quarterback had a field day in his Lone State State debut as Tarleton State carved up Mississippi Valley State 29-13 Thursday night in Stephenville, Texas. Allen...
Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A reminder for Big Blue Nation: UK’s football game against Miami (OH) on Saturday, September 3 will not be aired on a traditional TV channel. Instead, it’ll be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Several SEC games have been assigned to SECN+ and...
Frankfort, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Corbin High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
New leash on life: Eastern Kentucky girl gets new pup after losing so much
Since the flooding, the Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association has been working overtime providing support and resources to sheep farmers in eastern Kentucky with necessary resources.
WATCH | Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
WATCH | Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding. The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. WATCH | UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener. Updated: 14 hours ago.
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
WTVQ
New $51M distillery coming to Georgetown, creating 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Run Spirits will locate a new whiskey distillery in Georgetown, the first distillery in Scott County in 50 years. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday. The distillery will be a nearly $51 million investment and create 45 full-time jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier Saturday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call of lightning striking a home on Passage Mound Way. Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere. “The residents heard and took a lightning strike to the peak of their roof....
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner. Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are kicking of the Labor Day Weekend with moisture increasing from the south and southwest. This will combine with a slow-moving upper level system to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms for the foreseeable future. You will notice more humidity in the air today with a...
WTVQ
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
Man dies in overnight shooting in Lexington
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine. Updated: 13 hours ago. On Thursday the health department held a second...
foxlexington.com
Jessamine County Schools seek bus monitors
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – As school bus driver shortages continue in Kentucky and across the nation, Jessamine County Schools is now looking for school bus monitors as well. Matthew Simpson, the director of transportation for Jessamine County Schools, explained what he’s looking for in a monitor. Simpson...
Former Lexington nurse charged with murder appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nurse accused of killing her patient was in court Friday morning. Eyvette Hunter is accused of killing James Morris while working as his nurse. Hunter appeared in custody for her arraignment in Circuit Court. The former nurse is charged with murder, but Friday morning...
foxlexington.com
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
