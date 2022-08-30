First Patient At Sea Turtle Hospital In Months Dies

Photo: Getty Images

The first turtle to be treated at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach since April has died.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission just reinstated the facility's rehab permits last week and a green sea turtle named "Percy" had arrived on Sunday, suffering from a neurological condition that's believed to be linked to toxic algae.

A hospital spokesperson says the turtle succumbed to its ailment on Monday afternoon.

For nearly five months, the 26 turtle tanks at Loggerhead remained empty due to water quality issues which have since been fixed.