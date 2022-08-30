ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
96.3 The Blaze

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
103.7 The Hawk

5K and ‘Kids Dash’ Planned for Billings on September 10

It's only 3.1 miles, you get to wear scrubs, and it's to benefit a literacy program for kids. So what's your excuse for not running? Or walking?. Riverstone Health Foundation is having their Scrub Run on Saturday, September 10 beginning and ending at Billings' South Park. The annual 5K run and walk begin at 9 am and will be followed by the Kids Dash at 10 am.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Ranks First in the United States for Depression Percentage

The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Service Dog#Food And Drink#Pets#Ne White House#Tbi
103.7 The Hawk

It’s Impossible Not to Smile. Giant Wienermobile is in Billings

Before we get started on today's story, I've got to tell you my struggle when spelling weiner wiener. The whole "I" before "E" thing, I know... but I've had to correct myself a dozen times already today. W-I-E-N-E-R. There... I think I've got it. That's probably why most people call them hotdogs instead of wieners. Nobody can remember how to spell wiener correctly.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBCMontana

Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

ICYMI: Montana Guard Rescues Paraglider Near Red Lodge

In case you missed it, these are some great photographs following a successful rescue of an injured paraglider near Red Lodge, Montana. Thankfully I follow the Montana National Guard on their social media accounts and they shared these great photos that came from Montana National Guardsmen and Red Lodge Fire & Rescue.
RED LODGE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Win Tickets: Modern Rock Orchestra Coming to Billings This Fall

I'm not sure how many of you rockers out there are into the symphony, but what if I told you that you could witness a group of extremely talented rock musicians, performing some of the biggest rock songs of all time, alongside an orchestra? That sounds pretty awesome to me. Modern Rock Orchestra performed at sold-out shows in Bozeman and Billings last summer, and it's coming back to the Magic City in October at the Babcock Theater.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy