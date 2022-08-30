ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police

By Jack McCune
WTAJ
 4 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning.

The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her home.

Fire Chief Tracy Saylor said the woman’s neighbor was sitting in a chair near a window when he noticed the fire. Saylor said that the neighbor’s actions may have saved the homeowner’s life.

“He heard a crackling noise outside of his window,” Saylor said. “And when he looked outside, he saw the fire, and he’s the one who called into the 911 center. And luckily he did because we might’ve had a different outcome.”

Saylor said the homeowner suffered minor smoke inhalation, and three other fire departments helped his crew put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and an investigation is still ongoing.

