CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
New Report Shows That Michigan's Child Care Crisis Is Worse Than Previously Thought
A report published this week by the Detroit Free Press paints perhaps the most dire portrait yet of Michigan’s child care crisis. Specifically, the report notes that Michigan is home to twice as many “child care deserts” as previously thought, and that the state’s cumulative waitlist for child care slots now numbers in the tens of thousands. Perhaps most damning of all, for northern Michigan? Grand Traverse County has one of the longest child care waitlists in the entire state.
Test scores in Michigan low across key subjects, new numbers show
LANSING, Mich. — As another school year kicks off, test scores released Thursday from the 2022 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or MSTEP, show another year of poor performances in core learning areas like math, science, reading, and social studies. The release came the same day national test...
8 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As Labor Day weekend approaches, there are eight Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading...
Nurses needed at Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center facilities across the state
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is recruiting nurses to work at health care facilities throughout Michigan, including in Saginaw, Traverse City, Cadillac, Grayling and Oscoda. VA Nurse Recruiter Kristine Rodgers said the health system, which employs more than 300 nurses across the state,...
Thousands of Michigan third graders could have to repeat a grade, new data shows
Following learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report detailing the results of the state’s 2022 standardized testing scores shows that thousands of Michigan’s third graders remain in serious need of additional support. Roughly 5,650 Michigan third grade students received scores so low in...
$3.6 million in grants available to target invasive species
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan's Invasive Species Grant Program is accepting proposals for the 2022 funding cycle, with an anticipated $3.6 million available to applicants, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday. The program is a joint effort between the DNR and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and...
Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo tried to crash car with family in it, according to court filing
Court filings have emerged in which Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo’s ex-husband alleged she tried to crash a moving car with her children inside. Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted to be awarded more parenting time with the two daughters they shared when making the...
Michigan third grade students low test scores flagged for retention
A recent report reveals an increasing number of Michigan third graders are eligible to be held back.
Decrease in fatal crashes in northern Michigan, MSP says
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan has had a noticeable decrease in the number of fatal crashes, according to Michigan State Police. Numbers from August 2022 show a down-trend the number of fatal crashes and injuries, MSP said. "Preliminary reports indicate there were two fatal crashes in northern Michigan during the...
Michigan nurse charged after she didn’t report errors in elderly person’s medication, AG says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan nurse is facing criminal charges after she didn’t report errors she noticed in an elderly person’s medication, officials said. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was working at a Grand Rapids home for veterans in December 2020 when she realized two incorrect medication doses had been administered to someone in the home, state officials said.
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
A big warning on future certifications in Michigan
Despite having more than enough signatures to head to the ballot in November, the question of abortion rights heading for a public vote has been stalled by a supposedly bipartisan board. “This is the same body that certifies election results,” warns Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The measure was blocked due to a printing error, which was actually caused by something the board insisted on including. Irony notwithstanding, this is a “preview for this type of deadlock,” says Benson. Sept. 3, 2022.
A former Michigan GOP legislator denounces her ‘extreme’ party, and more top Metro Times headlines
Here’s what our readers were interested in this week
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Whitmer, maskless at high-risk school district, ignores health department, CDC guidance
Government offices and officials have given confusing and mixed messages ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took an important step toward ending the confusion last week — sending a signal that the pandemic is over — by partaking in a roundtable discussion at Novi High School, without wearing a mask.
Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan
While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
Hospitals shift focus to employee well-being
As West Michigan slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, employers and employees are re-evaluating what makes a healthy workplace. In no other space is this more important, or its impact more clear, than in the health care field. In the wake of the pandemic’s devastation, overworked and overwhelmed health care...
