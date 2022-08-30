Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
live5news.com
West Ashley neighbors concerned about flooding almost entering their homes
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors in a West Ashley community say they are frustrated and anxious after floodwater crept up to their homes, and a potential solution could be a few years away. Bennett Barton and Rachel Brunette said Thursday’s rainstorms flooded both the road and their backyards, almost...
Sewage overflow causes concern in West Ashley neighborhood
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rain this week led to a sewage overflow in a West Ashley neighborhood. A concerned resident, who wished to remain anonymous, reached out to News 2, hoping the problem would get fixed. According to Mike Saia with the Charleston Water System, it is believed the overflow was caused by […]
5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
live5news.com
Police block off part of King Street, responding to downtown incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police presence is combing through downtown Charleston and blocking off part of the road. Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street. There is no official word yet on what they are investigating. Firefighters, EMS and deputies with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
North Charleston targets older neighborhoods for $14M in drainage improvements
NORTH CHARLESTON — As heavy rains continue to inundate the region, city officials here are seeking millions of dollars in grant money to tackle drainage projects in flood-prone communities. The city is applying for six grants from the South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program to help cover more than $14...
Goose Creek woman worried about construction near private graves
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents who live in the Boulder Bluff community are concerned about construction work they feel could threaten some gravesites. The work is taking place at the intersection of Amy Drive and Judy Drive in Goose Creek. Katheryn Brennan posted photos of the gravesites on Facebook after noticing construction in the […]
Small earthquake recorded near Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near Summerville late Thursday evening. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said a magnitude 1.45 earthquake occurred in the Centerville area, which is just outside of Summerville, at 9:23 p.m. “Tremors are a common occurrence, although not quite Elgin 2022 level,” said SCEMD leaders of the small […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Highway 17N reopened after crash shuts down portion of road
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - All northbound lanes of Highway 17 from Old Course Lane to Carolina Park Boulevard have reopened after being closed due to a crash, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. There is no official word yet on if anyone was hurt in the crash. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews responding to fire at Goose Creek home Friday afternoon
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Crews are responding to a fire at a Goose Creek residence on Friday afternoon. Firefighters with the Goose Creek and Pimlico Fire Departments responded to a house on Island Green Road in the late afternoon. Officials said flames were coming through the roof of the home when crews arrived. There is […]
counton2.com
Crews responding to multiple structure fires on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the St. Johns Fire District (STJFD) on Thursday reported multiple structure fires in the area. According to STJFD, first responders were dispatched to “multiple incidents in our jurisdiction, including multiple structure fires” late Thursday afternoon. One fire was reported on Chisolm...
live5news.com
Small earthquake reported in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Society reported an earthquake in Dorchester County Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude quake happened just before 9:30 p.m. USGS says the earthquake originated approximately two miles south of Centerville. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says tremors are a common occurrence...
live5news.com
13-year-old injured in West Ashley apartment shooting
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting at an apartment complex. The Charleston Police Department responded to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road around 10:50 p.m. At the scene, officers located a victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Ravenel bridge, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the following arrests were made Friday. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30, from...
live5news.com
Nearly $200M Charleston drainage project set to enter final phase
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The largest drainage project in the City of Charleston’s history is set to enter the home stretch, the city says neighbors on the peninsula could see big changes as soon as this year. The city says the final phase of the Spring Fishburne project, which...
The Post and Courier
Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail
A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
live5news.com
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Throughout the state, animal shelters are seeing an all-time high in animal intake numbers, causing shelters to declare a state of emergency for the second time in history. The summer is always the busiest time for shelters, but this summer specifically, a combination of different factors...
Man struck by lightning in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was hospitalized Thursday after being struck by lightning in Colleton County. According to the Colleton County Emergency Management Coordinator, the person was working at a construction site on White Hall Road when the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Officials said that the man was working near a piece […]
live5news.com
1 injured in Colleton County lightning strike
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday after being struck by lightning in the White Hall area, according to the National Weather Service. The lightning strike was recorded at 12:59 p.m. The person injured was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, the...
live5news.com
Study underway to control heat levels in Gadsden Green in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It is no secret temperatures in the Lowcountry can get hot during the day, but a group of organizations, including the city of Charleston, are looking at how heat impacts the health of a downtown neighborhood. City of Charleston Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris said Wednesday...
live5news.com
Early-morning crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized in Berkeley County
BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that an early-morning collision in Berkeley County has left one dead and another hospitalized Saturday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on SC 27 at Mudville Road, which is about 9 miles south of Cross, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.
Comments / 0