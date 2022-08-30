ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Sewage overflow causes concern in West Ashley neighborhood

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rain this week led to a sewage overflow in a West Ashley neighborhood. A concerned resident, who wished to remain anonymous, reached out to News 2, hoping the problem would get fixed. According to Mike Saia with the Charleston Water System, it is believed the overflow was caused by […]
5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
Police block off part of King Street, responding to downtown incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police presence is combing through downtown Charleston and blocking off part of the road. Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street. There is no official word yet on what they are investigating. Firefighters, EMS and deputies with...
Small earthquake recorded near Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near Summerville late Thursday evening. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said a magnitude 1.45 earthquake occurred in the Centerville area, which is just outside of Summerville, at 9:23 p.m. “Tremors are a common occurrence, although not quite Elgin 2022 level,” said SCEMD leaders of the small […]
Crews responding to multiple structure fires on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the St. Johns Fire District (STJFD) on Thursday reported multiple structure fires in the area. According to STJFD, first responders were dispatched to “multiple incidents in our jurisdiction, including multiple structure fires” late Thursday afternoon. One fire was reported on Chisolm...
Small earthquake reported in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Society reported an earthquake in Dorchester County Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude quake happened just before 9:30 p.m. USGS says the earthquake originated approximately two miles south of Centerville. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says tremors are a common occurrence...
13-year-old injured in West Ashley apartment shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting at an apartment complex. The Charleston Police Department responded to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road around 10:50 p.m. At the scene, officers located a victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The...
Nearly $200M Charleston drainage project set to enter final phase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The largest drainage project in the City of Charleston’s history is set to enter the home stretch, the city says neighbors on the peninsula could see big changes as soon as this year. The city says the final phase of the Spring Fishburne project, which...
Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail

A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
Man struck by lightning in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was hospitalized Thursday after being struck by lightning in Colleton County. According to the Colleton County Emergency Management Coordinator, the person was working at a construction site on White Hall Road when the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Officials said that the man was working near a piece […]
1 injured in Colleton County lightning strike

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday after being struck by lightning in the White Hall area, according to the National Weather Service. The lightning strike was recorded at 12:59 p.m. The person injured was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, the...
