Yardbarker
Watch: Bryce Young has hilarious interaction with Nick Saban following touchdown
It was all fun for Alabama in the first half against Utah State but whenever there’s a coaching moment from Nick Saban players straighten up pretty quick. Even if it’s Bryce Young. Following a touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden, Young was seen celebrating with his teammates before quickly...
Watch: Penn State freshman Abdul Carter ejected for questionable targeting call against Purdue
The excitement surrounding the return of College Football dampened a bit during Thursday night's Penn State vs. Purdue clash. Once again, one of the game's most contentious rules has reared its ugly head. In his debut for Penn State, freshman Abdul Carter was called for a questionable targeting penalty in...
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Has A Grim Titans Prediction For 2022
Last season, the Tennessee Titans emerged as the top seed in the hotly-contested American Football Conference. The competition was so tight that more than seven teams still had a chance to clinch a postseason berth in the final week of the regular season. Despite losing Derrick Henry to a foot...
Yardbarker
Video: Old Dominion fan gets trucked by Virginia Tech player while storming the field
For the second time in four years, FCS school Old Dominion managed to upset their in-state rivals, Virginia Tech, on Friday night. The 20-17 home victory sent Monarchs fans into a frenzy. They stormed the field — the first storming of the college season — to celebrate with the players. But the victory over a Power 5 team came at a cost for at least one Old Dominion fan.
Yardbarker
Steelers Are Underdogs Week 1
It’s officially less than one week until the NFL resumes, and fans everywhere are trying to see how their team should stack up. This should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the 2021 NFL season, but the Steelers are underdogs. When Pittsburgh travels to Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11, they will see a familiar foe; their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has done historically well against the Bengals, but the returning AFC champions want nothing more than to beat Tomlin and company to begin their season.
Yardbarker
Nate Hobbs Ready to Explode for Las Vegas Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have major expectations for the 2022 season, and one of the big reasons is Nate Hobbs. The Silver and Black sophomore has had a terrific camp, and Hobbs spoke about expectations and the beginning of the regular season. You can watch the entire press conference...
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur has a stern message for Packers' wide receiver room
Following preseason, the Green Bay Packers don’t yet have a clear-cut number one wide receiver. With the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting someone in the wide receiver corps to step up this season and be a leader on the team. The Packers are mixing veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum
The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
Yardbarker
Lane Kiffin offers funny critique of Ole Miss crowd
Ole Miss cruised to a fairly routine season-opening 28-10 victory over Troy on Saturday, but coach Lane Kiffin admitted it was not exactly a dazzling performance. Ole Miss pulled out to a 28-3 lead early in the third quarter, but went conservative after that and opted not to show too much of their playbook. While that appeared to be a conscious choice, Kiffin admitted that it probably put a lot of home fans to sleep.
Yardbarker
Anthony Averett an X-Factor for Raiders?
Before he was traded, Cornerback Trayvon Mullen could have been an intriguing candidate to be labeled an x-factor for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. Now that he's gone, the man that will take his place, corner Anthony Averett, can fit right in as a player that could swing games for the Raiders defense.
NFL・
Yardbarker
The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season
The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz: Confident QB Dak Prescott 'feels like he could hit a penny out of the air'
It doesn't seem like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott needs any more motivation ahead of the 2022 NFL season. On Thursday, Prescott clapped back at perceived doubters of the team, telling reporters, "keep writing, keep talking," and "we're for it." Less than two weeks from the Cowboys' Week 1 opener...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Virginia Tech says items missing from locker room following loss to Old Dominion
There was not much that went right for Virginia Tech when it opened its 2022 football season. The Hokies not only went on the road to Old Dominion and lost on Friday night in a pretty significant upset, but there has been a growing list of embarrassments and bizarre storylines that surfaced during and after the game.
Yardbarker
Detroit rookie Jameson Williams' early return could reward fantasy owners
Fantasy owners who took a chance on Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams might be rewarded with an early return. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Williams is "so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."
Yardbarker
Drew Rosenhaus 'wouldn't be surprised' if Rob Gronkowski returns to Buccaneers
Shortly after future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his second retirement back on June 21, agent Drew Rosenhaus generated buzz with a text that made it clear he believed, at the time, Gronkowski could ultimately return to play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if quarterback Tom Brady requested the services of his "best friend" for a "last dance."
Yardbarker
Key Matchups in Bearcats Season Opener at Arkansas
MACON — The No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats are gearing up for the season opener Saturday on the road against the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. It's the Bearcats' first away-season-opener at a ranked opponent since 2004, when they faced then No. 9 Ohio State. Arkansas poses a bevy of challenges...
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys reach contract negotiation phase with former Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters
Although he is now 40 years old, Peters played in 15 games for the Bears last season as their left tackle and was serviceable. The former nine-time Pro Bowler is not the All-Pro he was a decade ago for the Eagles, but he can still help a team like Dallas that is in need of a replacement for Smith.
Yardbarker
John Lynch Denies He Had A Trade Offer For Jimmy Garoppolo
As the San Francisco 49ers were in the process of turning their offense over to Trey Lance, there was no shortage of trade rumors surrounding former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There were several teams reportedly interested in him, but for whatever reason, the 49ers never pulled the trigger. As it...
