New Balance bringing in Teddy Santis to helm the creative direction of its Made in USA collection wasn’t exactly a gamble given that the two have had success with their collaborations in the past, but after a plethora of releases, both parties know that the partnership has paid off. After selling out a plethora of colorways this Summer, the duo is poised to step into the Fall season without losing momentum, and one iteration that is slated to keep the trendy train moving is this New Balance 990v3 “Olive Leaf” colorway.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO