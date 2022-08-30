Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Zegna's Triple Stitch Is a Sneaker for All Occasions
Alessandro Sartori continues to bring the 112-year-old luxury Italian label Zegna into the contemporary realm with hits such as its Spring/Summer 2023 show, partnerships with Real Madrid, and now the release of Fall/Winter 2022‘s Triple Stitch Sneaker. It all started with its 2020 Fear of God collaboration, catapulting the traditional house into a world more familiar with streetwear, and this elevated thread now informs much of the brand’s aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
CDG's 'Pokémon' Collab Will Comprise Over 30 Pieces
As if Pokémon‘s collaboration with Balmain wasn’t enough, COMME des GARÇONS‘ CDG subsidiary has swooped in with yet another teaser of its upcoming collab with the beloved videogame and cartoon franchise. First seen two weeks ago in August, the upcoming collaboration had been kept under...
hypebeast.com
Premium Goods Delivers Exclusive Collaborative Nike Air Force 1 Low
Houston-based sneaker shop, Premium Goods, has officially unveiled its new collaborative shoe with. . The latest team up expands the lineup for the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette as it arrives in a mixed construction of “premium”-focused materials to match the sneaker boutique’s ethos. The shoe...
hypebeast.com
Elevate Your Fall Rotation With the New Balance 990v3 "Olive Leaf"
New Balance bringing in Teddy Santis to helm the creative direction of its Made in USA collection wasn’t exactly a gamble given that the two have had success with their collaborations in the past, but after a plethora of releases, both parties know that the partnership has paid off. After selling out a plethora of colorways this Summer, the duo is poised to step into the Fall season without losing momentum, and one iteration that is slated to keep the trendy train moving is this New Balance 990v3 “Olive Leaf” colorway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Alaïa's Pieter Mulier Reinterprets Superga's Classic Italian Sneakers
Alaïa creative director Pieter Mulier has infused Superga‘s signature Italian footwear silhouettes with a pinch of Parisian design codes. Invented in Turin in 1925 by entrepreneur Walter Martiny, the Superga 2750 has received myriad updates and collaborative iterations throughout its almost-decade-long history, proof of its standing the test of time as a footwear staple. Building on that heritage, enter Alaïa’s take — punched with emblematic double “A” stitches and perforated eyelets, the sneaker appears in both an off-white canvas and a dark-printed reptilian leather. Seated above the silhouette’s usual low-top sole, the aforementioned fabrications align with the two houses’ shared ideals — “purity of the line” and “ease of fit” — while maintaining an elevated, day-to-night appeal.
hypebeast.com
Penny Hardaway's Air Foamposite One PE Is Being Re-Released
Following the release of last year, the Foamposite silhouette is now ready to come back in a big way as Nike recently announced the return of the “Metallic Red” colorway and now declares the release of Penny Hardaway‘s rare Foamposite One PE in “White.”. First worn...
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at the MMW NIKE ZOOM 005 Slide
After an exciting debut surrounding 1017 ALYX 9SM’s Spring/Summer 2023 show, Matthew M Williams’ MMW. ZOOM 005 Slide is now set to release. The initial triple black colorway and follow-up “Light Bone” are the launch options while the more recently teased “Volt/Black” is expected to hit shelves later in the year. This design is the latest entry in the ongoing partnership between Matthew M Williams and Nike, following the Nike Zoom MMW 4 which debuted in late 2020.
hypebeast.com
Match Your Air Jordan 1s With Your Tiffany x Patek Philippe Nautilus
New York-based creative studio Ceeze is keeping busy. Most recently, it has been focusing its attention on positively affecting environmental impacts through its fashion and sneaker upcycling projects — best seen with its “Victory” chair that features over 30 pairs of Air Jordans within the wooden structure. Now, Ceeze is presenting its new Tiffany Nautilus 5711-inspired Air Jordan 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
adidas TERREX Introduces the Free Hiker 2
As part of adidas’ United by Summits campaign, the Three Stripes has introduced an updated version of its iconic Free Hiker with the Free Hiker 2. Connecting with this launch,. TERREX has presented the My Summits initiative, inviting all individuals and groups to apply to have their own summit-reaching...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of UNDERCOVER and Nike's Air Force 1/Air Revaderchi Hybrid in White
UNDERCOVER and Nike’s unique Air Force 1 collab — a design that brings in elements of. ACG’s multi-use Air Revaderchi from 1992 — was first seen all the way back in June 2021, when it was shown as part of UNDERCOVER’s SS22 collection. More than a year later, official images of one of its three colorways have surfaced. The angelic all-white pair is the one in question, and although its color palette is all classic AF-1, there are plenty of notable tweaks to be had as well.
hypebeast.com
Nike Equips the Air Max 90 "Photon Dust" With GORE-TEX
When it comes to weatherproof technology, GORE-TEX is the first that comes to mind. The gold standard for handling the elements, GORE-TEX has remained a staple in countless brands’ repertoire. Now, following an Air Jordan 5 and collaborative UNDERCOVER x. Air Force 1/Air Revaderchi Hybrid sneaker with GORE-TEX detailing,...
hypebeast.com
Joe Freshgoods Teases FW22 New Balance Collab
Joe Freshgoods and New Balance have a fourth collaborative project on the way, as the Chicago-based designer has taken to his Instagram to show off two new sneakers. Details on the collection are scant, but, as seen in Freshgoods’ post and explained in his caption, it’s set to drop this fall, consists of what looks like a duo of takes on the 993 and appears to be dubbed “Performance Art.”
hypebeast.com
AMBUSH Reveals Limited Edition NFT Necklace With Avalanche Blockchain
Not new to NFTs or the world of Web3, AMBUSH already has a number of successful token releases under its belt and a growing ecosystem. This is largely due to the brand’s creative director, Yoon Ahn, showing massive support and a vision for Web3’s place in fashion. Its...
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Air Max Gore-Tex "Cargo Khaki"
Has debuted a new Air Max 90 Gore-Tex for the upcoming Fall 2022 weather. Gearing up for the colder months, the new Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex comes dressed in black, tour yellow, cargo khaki and iron grey color scheme. The silhouette boasts a mixed leather and textile base made with weather-proof material. The bold colors including the cargo khaki green to highlight the panels and the yellow to detail the Swoosh and Gore-Tex branding add to the eye-catching aesthetic of the shoe. The Gore-Tex branding can also be seen on the tongue. The shoe sits on top of a black rubber outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Kunichi Nomura and Carhartt WIP Deliver All-Day Workwear Suits
Following its collaboration with Small Talk, Carhartt WIP has now announced a collaboration with the multi-hyphenate Kunichi Nomura, introducing a capsule consisting of various workwear suits made for the “work day” and “date night.” Nomura is best known as a writer, actor, director, and DJ who made cameo appearances in classic films such as Sofia Coppola‘s Lost in Translation as well as Wes Anderson‘s Isle of Dogs, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.
hypebeast.com
IUTER Celebrates 20 Years With FW22 "EUROIUTER" Collection
Milanese imprint IUTER turns 20 this year, and to celebrate its legacy the brand has released its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, “EUROIUTER.” This season, IUTER ups the ante by enlisting Daniel Sansavini, Filippo Antonioli, Valentina De Zanche, Tanino Liberatore, No Text and Visual Kulture for their creative inputs, while collaborations with the Inner Light collective, photographer Alessandro “Zuek” Simonetti, Teletubbies and the snowboard brand Capita all make an appearance for what might be IUTER’s most dedicated, comprehensive and referential collection in its two-decade-long history.
hypebeast.com
TheOpen Product Delivers Inaugural FW22 Men's Collection
Already well established with its womenswear offerings, South Korean label TheOpen Product has now set its sights on men’s with an inaugural collection. Titled “Switching stance like a boy,” the Fall/Winter 2022 range serves as the start of TheOpen Product’s foray into menswear. The collection now...
hypebeast.com
Palomo Spain and PUMA Two-Touch Their Way Into FW22
Has never been afraid of experimentation. Looking back at some of the sportswear giant’s recent projects, PUMA has most recently worked on an upcycled aesthetics approach with MARKET, while also working with Butter Goods to revitalize ’90s-inspired footwear into modern-day rotations. Now, PUMA has connected with Palomo Spain for a 1970s football-inspired collection that explores the lavish lives players live off the field.
hypebeast.com
Montblanc Is “On the Move” With Its Latest FW22 Campaign
For more than 100 years, luxury design house Montblanc has created timeless and elegant fashion and accessory items for discerning customers. Its focus on travel essentials and a brand emphasis on the jet-set lifestyle has placed the company in a niche position, allowing Montblanc to be “On The Move” with its latest Fall/Winter 2022 campaign.
hypebeast.com
Childish Looks To Take You Out of This World With Its Spooky Hoodie Release
Birmingham is quickly becoming a city full of fresh ideas and creative individualism. Recently, the midlands were blessed with an impressive collection from rising brand Bene Culture, and now fellow Brummy label Childish is presenting its latest hoodie. Launched by friends Jay Swingler and Romell Henry – after gaining strong popularity on YouTube — the pair have quickly broken out of the mold of “YouTuber merch,” by curating intricately-designed pieces that combine top-quality brushback jersey and bright graphics that hold individualized narratives.
Comments / 0