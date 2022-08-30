Read full article on original website
‘Selena: The Series’ writer, San Antonio native chosen for Starz program
Perez wrote for the second and final season of 'Selena: The Series.'
Circle Jerks brings first full tour in 15 years to Paper Tiger in San Antonio
Circle Jerks is in the midst of their first North American tour in over 15 years.
San Antonio Zoo to stage Zoofest music festival in Sunken Garden Theater this fall
The festival in Sunken Garden Theater will feature the Josh Abbott Band, AB Quintanilla and Finding Friday as headliners.
Gatorade creator proved skills at Brackenridge before inventing sports drink
He was a normal San Antonio teen before inventing the well-known sports drink.
Celebrate National Cinema Day at 5 of our favorite movie theaters in San Antonio
Save your money for the snacks!
KSAT 12 introduces San Antonio to the station's newest reporter
KSAT 12's new hire is already getting a warm welcome from viewers.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: KBTX Meterologist Mia Montgomery says goodbye to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday marks Meteorologist Mia Montgomery’s final day at KBTX after two and a half years. Montgomery is going to KSAT 12 in San Antonio to continue her career as a meteorologist. After interning at both The Weather Channel and KBTX, Montgomery graduated with a B.S....
sanantoniomag.com
Beloved Bakery Sol y Luna Closes This Weekend
A new cocktail spot is open on Houston Street downtown. Sojourn Trading Co. was created by Derik Cortez, who’s managed bars at Mixtli and Jazz, TX, along with restaurateur Andrew Carillo, of Armadillo’s Texas Style Burgers. It serves cold kitchen eats (think oysters, ceviche and tuna bits) plus a variety of cocktails. It has a tropical décor and is located to the west of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. Mondays are industry nights, which means discounts for local hospitality workers.
San Antonio man creates 6-foot spooky wood knives for Halloween season
The Joker and Chucky are some characters on the knives.
7 types of people you’ll see at Bad Bunny’s San Antonio show at the Alamodome
You know these fans perreo sola.
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio’s Best BLTs
When I go to a lousy diner with overcooked eggs, flat pancakes, and bad coffee, I know the BLT will usually come through. It’s a forgiving sandwich that elevates simple ingredients, so even reasonably fresh vegetables, overcooked bacon and plain white bread can still turn into a satisfying dining experience.
Photos from S.A.'s annual otaku celebration San Japan 13
San Antonio is home to South Texas' largest anime and gaming convention: San Japan. 2022 is the 13th annual San Japan convention is taking over downtown from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. The convention features cosplay, photoshoots, panels, gaming, a car show and more. Tickets are are still available. Here are photos from San Japan 13 on Saturday, Sept. 3:
14 new or classic San Antonio restaurants, bars to try this Labor Day weekend
Here are your Labor Day plans.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location. Burger Boy’s sixth location — and first outside of the city limits — opened on August 31.
KSAT 12
Two San Antonio lakes will be restocked with catfish ahead of Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Two popular fishing spots in San Antonio are going to be restocked with catfish ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The Inland Fisheries San Antonio District of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will both be stocked.
7 fun San Antonio Labor Day activities to celebrate the end of summer
There's something for everyone.
First look: Pearl's new Carriqui journeys Texas flavor, history
Here's your first look at San Antonio's newest restaurant.
Allora revives Pearl sister concept Arrosta with new dinner hours
Coming mid-September
