ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsville, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Austin, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Beloved Bakery Sol y Luna Closes This Weekend

A new cocktail spot is open on Houston Street downtown. Sojourn Trading Co. was created by Derik Cortez, who’s managed bars at Mixtli and Jazz, TX, along with restaurateur Andrew Carillo, of Armadillo’s Texas Style Burgers. It serves cold kitchen eats (think oysters, ceviche and tuna bits) plus a variety of cocktails. It has a tropical décor and is located to the west of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. Mondays are industry nights, which means discounts for local hospitality workers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boat Tour#Commencement Ceremony#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#River Walk#Tiktoker#Jubilee Academy#Ac
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio’s Best BLTs

When I go to a lousy diner with overcooked eggs, flat pancakes, and bad coffee, I know the BLT will usually come through. It’s a forgiving sandwich that elevates simple ingredients, so even reasonably fresh vegetables, overcooked bacon and plain white bread can still turn into a satisfying dining experience.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
mySanAntonio.com

Photos from S.A.'s annual otaku celebration San Japan 13

San Antonio is home to South Texas' largest anime and gaming convention: San Japan. 2022 is the 13th annual San Japan convention is taking over downtown from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. The convention features cosplay, photoshoots, panels, gaming, a car show and more. Tickets are are still available. Here are photos from San Japan 13 on Saturday, Sept. 3: 
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy