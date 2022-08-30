Read full article on original website
Related
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
deseret.com
Is the remake of ‘Little Women’ better than the ’94 version?
Louisa May Alcott wrote “Little Women” in 1868 while living in Massachusetts. This coming-of-age novel follows four sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy — and is considered a semi-autobiographical work. While there are multiple film adaptions of the book, the 1994 and 2019 versions are the two best-known films.
Comments / 0