Priyanka Chopra wears a little black dress at Nick Jonas’ concert

Nick Jonas is on tour in Mexico and was joined by his wife, Priyanka Chopra . Jonas has two nights of concerts in Mexico, where he’ll be performing in the Jonas Brothers, alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin .

Nick shared some photos alongside Priyanka, with both looking amazing and like they’re enjoying Mexico City.

Nick shared the post on his Instagram, captioning it, “Mexico City night 1.” In the photos, he and Priyanka are sitting by a table, in front of a mural painting. Priyanka wears a little black dress and some combat boots while confidently looking at the camera while Nick wears brown pants and a satin shirt with floral patterns.

Priyanka is often supportive of her husband and his music, making appearances in his concerts and music videos. She reposted her husband’s post on her Instagram and wrote, “You were incredible tonight,” adding a heart faced emoji.

Early this year, Priyanka and Nick’s family grew with the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie , named in honor of both of their mothers. Malti recently celebrated her seventh month birthday. While the couple is careful in protecting the babie’s privacy, often shielding her face, they often share news and important moments alongside her, with the baby always wearing adorable outfits.

When celebrating Mother’s Day, Priyanka shared that she felt grateful for her daughter, especially since she had to spend over 100 days at NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.”

Priyanka also mentioned Nick, and thanked him for his support and for making her a mother. “There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you,” she wrote.