‘Bob♥Abishola’: Gina Yashere & Matt Ross Upped To Co-Showrunners On CBS Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE : Bob♥Abishola co-creator/co-executive Gina Yashere and co-executive producer Matt Ross have been promoted to executive producers and co-showrunners alongside co-creators Al Higgins, who has been running the hit Warner Bros TV comedy, and Chuck Lorre, who serves as showrunner on all of his series.

This marks the latest promotion for Yashere, who co-created Bob♥Abishola with Lorre, Higgins and Eddie Gorodetsky. After a scene-stealing guest-starring turn in the pilot as Kemi, Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) best friend, she was upped to a series regular and has been a cast member ever since, in addition to her duties as a writer-producer. Ross also has been on the show since Season 1.

“Gina and Matt have been instrumental to the success of Bob♥Abishola , and we’re so happy to see them start a new chapter as executive producers and co-showrunners,” Lorre and Higgins said. “Gina co-created the show alongside us and her unique voice continues to enrich the stories of these two families. This has been such a creatively fulfilling partnership, and we’re so happy to see it continue and expand.”

Bob♥Abishola is a love story about a middle-aged compression-sock businessman (Billy Gardell) who falls for his cardiac nurse (Olowofoyeku), a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack. Yashere, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr., Shola Adewusi, Anthony Okungbowa and Bayo Akinfemi also star.

Season 4 premieres at 8:30 p.m. Monday, September 19, on CBS .

Bob♥Abishola is from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

Yashere is repped by Buchwald, Lieberman Entertainment and Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein & Selz. Ross is repped by TFC Management and attorney P.J. Shapiro at JSSK.