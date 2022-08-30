‘Captain Marvel’s Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck To Write And Direct ‘Freaky Tales’ For eOne, Macro

EXCLUSIVE: Here is a fun project coming together. Deadline is hearing that Captain Marvel writer-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have come on to write, direct and produce the drama Freaky Tales for eOne and Macro . Insiders say along with eOne, Jelani Johnson and Poppy Hanks will produce on behalf of Macro.

eOne had no comment on the project.

A source close to the project describes it as composed of four interconnected stories set in 1987 Oakland, CA. The movie is a love letter to the music, movies, sports, politics, people, places and memories — some true, some invented — that Fleck grew up with in the ’80s. On the surface each story appears to exist in a world familiar to our own, but the Oakland of Freaky Tales hovers just beyond our knowable universe. Sure you can reach out and touch it, but it’s going to be very sticky.

What’s interesting about this project is besides James Lopez and Charles D. King serving as exec producers, Oakland hip-hop legend Todd Shaw aka Too $hort also will exec produce along with his manager David Weintraub. Insiders say the script is built around his music, which was a big part of Oakland in the ’80s and that it was important to have him involved in the project in some way. Following a meeting with Boden and Fleck, Shaw was on board along with Weintraub.

Although the duo — shared an Emmy nom for Mrs. America in 2020 — directed the smash Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson, which grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide in 2019, Boden and Fleck’s bread and butter is well-rounded stories that are character-driven like acclaimed projects such as Sugar and Mississippi Grind, and it feels like this falls in that wheelhouse.

More to come as this project comes together.