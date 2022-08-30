ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Captain Marvel’s Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck To Write And Direct ‘Freaky Tales’ For eOne, Macro

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szmlK_0hbP34mn00

EXCLUSIVE: Here is a fun project coming together. Deadline is hearing that Captain Marvel writer-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have come on to write, direct and produce the drama Freaky Tales for eOne and Macro . Insiders say along with eOne, Jelani Johnson and Poppy Hanks will produce on behalf of Macro.

eOne had no comment on the project.

A source close to the project describes it as composed of four interconnected stories set in 1987 Oakland, CA. The movie is a love letter to the music, movies, sports, politics, people, places and memories — some true, some invented — that Fleck grew up with in the ’80s. On the surface each story appears to exist in a world familiar to our own, but the Oakland of Freaky Tales hovers just beyond our knowable universe. Sure you can reach out and touch it, but it’s going to be very sticky.

What’s interesting about this project is besides James Lopez and Charles D. King serving as exec producers, Oakland hip-hop legend Todd Shaw aka Too $hort also will exec produce along with his manager David Weintraub. Insiders say the script is built around his music, which was a big part of Oakland in the ’80s and that it was important to have him involved in the project in some way. Following a meeting with Boden and Fleck, Shaw was on board along with Weintraub.

Although the duo — shared an Emmy nom for Mrs. America in 2020 — directed the smash Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson, which grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide in 2019, Boden and Fleck’s bread and butter is well-rounded stories that are character-driven like acclaimed projects such as Sugar and Mississippi Grind, and it feels like this falls in that wheelhouse.

More to come as this project comes together.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Producer 101 Studios And TV Personality Jill Martin Throw Hat Into Shopping Ring With ShopTheScenes.com

Yellowstone production company 101 Studios and TV personality Jill Martin are teaming to launch ShopTheScenes.com, a platform enabling viewers to purchase clothes and other goods seen on popular shows. Along with Yellowstone, Netflix’s Emily in Paris will be featured in the new initiative at launch, with other new and classic titles to follow. A projected 25 shows will soon be announced as participating in ShopTheScenes in 2023, the venture partners said. Sometimes called “t-commerce,” the notion of enabling shopping as part of the viewing experience has been a brass ring the entertainment business and consumer brands have reached for over the past...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Lifetime Adds Three Holiday Movies; Includes Reunion Of ‘Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Stars Jane Seymour & Joe Lando

Lifetime is upping its holiday movie game by adding three movies to its 2022 It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate, which will include a reunion of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando in a flick executive produced by Toni Braxton. A Christmas Spark follows a widow (Seymour) who has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again. She reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town’s Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man (Lando), the town’s most eligible bachelor. A Christmas Spark is produced by Lighthouse Pictures and is...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Director Peter Jackson Bests Judd Apatow, Amy Poehler For Emmy Directing Win

The Beatles: Get Back director Peter Jackson overcame formidable competition from some Hollywood heavyweights tonight to claim the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program. His rivals for the honor included Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio for George Carlin’s American Dream, Amy Poehler for Lucy and Desi, W. Kamau Bell for We Need to Talk About Cosby, and Andrew Rossi for The Andy Warhol Diaries. It was Jackson’s second win of the night at the Creative Arts Ceremony in Los Angeles, after The Beatles: Get Back won Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series (the latter award went to Jackson, Paul McCartney, Ringo...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Empire Of Light’ Telluride Review: Olivia Colman Is Incandescent In Sam Mendes’ Touching Ode To Movie Theatres

Like other filmmakers of recent years such as Alfonso Cuaron with Roma, Paulo Sorrentino with The Hand Of God, and Kenneth Branagh with Belfast, Sam Mendes is in a mood to explore his own memories of his formative years, but unlike those films, he doesn’t put his younger self at the center of the story, but he does put his own experience of seeing movies in theatres right up front. But make no mistake, this is decidedly not the lovingly sentimental Cinema Paradiso, but rather a film that is, at least in part, a valentine to moviegoing in a world of increasing tension and racial strife, a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Fleck
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Anna Boden
Person
Constance Wu
Deadline

‘Biosphere’: Mel Eslyn’s Directorial Debut Starring Sterling K. Brown & Mark Duplass Gets Surprise Special Presentation At TIFF

Veteran producer Mel Eslyn’s feature directorial debut Biosphere, starring Emmy winners Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Mark Duplass (The Morning Show), will be making its world premiere as a surprise Special Presentation at the 47th edition of the Toronto Film Festival. The film will make its festival bow in the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre at 2:30 p.m. on September 10th. Set in the not-too-distant future, the latest feature from Duplass Brothers Productions follows the last two men on Earth as they adapt and evolve to save humanity. Eslyn directed from her script written with...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery – Timothée Chalamet & ‘Bones And All’ Cast, Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Hillary Clinton & More

There’s no shortage of star power on the Lido this year. The 79th Venice Film Festival boasts such boldface names as Timothée Chalamet — along with his fellow the Bones And All castmates and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Adam Driver and dozens more. Click on the image above to launch the gallery. Venice Film Festival: Memorable Moments 1945-1984 Gallery Venice is the world’s oldest fest, having started in 1932, and draws the A-list every time. Other big names at this year’s event include Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Sigourney Weaver, Lido legend Catherine Deneuve, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tessa...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?

Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010. But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sugar#Macro
Deadline

Broadcast Networks Pass On Carrying Joe Biden’s Primetime Speech — Update

UPDATE, 5 PM PT: Broadcast networks passed on carrying Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, as the president cast MAGA Republicans as a threat to democracy. ABC ran Press Your Luck, CBS went with a Young Sheldon rerun and NBC with a Law & Order replay. CNN and MSNBC carried the address, as did news division streaming channels, but Fox News stuck with Tucker Carlson and his critique of the speech as it was happening. Biden, appearing against the backdrop of Independence Hall, argued that MAGA Republicans were embracing extremism “They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence,” Biden said. Earlier,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

‘Bones And All’ Premiere Gets 10-Minute Standing Ovation At Premiere – Venice

It’s Bones and All day here at the Venice Film Festival, where the Timothée Chalamet-Taylor Russell starrer from Luca Guadagnino received a 10-minute standing ovation after its world premiere screening this evening. The audience cheered with shouts of “Luca! Luca! Luca!” — a reaction that delayed the beginning of the evening’s next competition film. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photos Based on the book by Camille DeAngelis and adapted by David Kajganich, the film tells the story of Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet), two unlikely companions who unite in America’s Midwest in the 1980s after Maren is abandoned by her father. As they make...
MOVIES
Deadline

Earnie Shavers Dies: Boxing Great Known For Power Punching And Heavyweight Title Fights Was 78

Earnie Shavers, considered one of boxing’s hardest punchers during his long career, died Thursday at 78. No cause was revealed in reports. Shavers was best known for his work in the 1970s, although he was active from 1969 through 1995. Overall, he was 74-14-1 with 68 knockouts in his career. He fought Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes for the heavyweight title, losing to Ali in a 15-round decision in 1977 at Madison Square Garden. It was a close decision and Ali needed a strong final round to pull out the victory. After the fight, Ali praised Shavers’ power. “Earnie hit me so...
COMBAT SPORTS
Deadline

Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy

Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Helena Bonham Carter Joins Anthony Hopkins And Johnny Flynn In Holocaust Rescue Drama ‘One Life’; ‘Black Mirror’ Director James Hawes To Make Feature Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows) has joined two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn in See-Saw Films feature drama One Life, we can reveal. Deadline has also learned that James Hawes, who has worked on top-flight TV productions such as Black Mirror, The Alienist  and Undercover, will make his film directorial debut on One Life. He most recently directed Gary Oldman in the first six episodes of Apple TV+ spy drama Slow Horses and is an executive producer on the hit series. One Life tells the true story of how Nicholas Winton, a London stockbroker, helped spearhead a seemingly impossible plan...
MOVIES
Deadline

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Director Peter Jackson Win Emmys For ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

More than 50 years ago Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr won the Oscar for Original Song, for “Let It Be.” Tonight, they added Emmys to their extraordinary careers, for producing the Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back. Producer-director Peter Jackson shared the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction series with McCartney, Starr, and fellow producers Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Clare Olssen, and Jonathan Clyde. “I’d just like to thank everyone who worked on this film, especially our family back home and our second family in London at Apple Corps,” Jackson said as he accepted the award at the Creative Arts Ceremony...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Succession’ Star Matthew Macfadyen Gets Thumbs Up For ‘Stonehouse’ Work From Co-Star, Wife Keeley Hawes

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen, who stole the rug from under the warring Roys by betraying wife Shiv last season, has got the seal of approval for his performance in upcoming drama Stonehouse from his real-life wife and co-star Keeley Hawes. Macfadyen has earned plaudits worldwide and been twice Emmy nominated for his portrayal of seemingly spineless Tom Wambsgans in HBO’s award-winning comedy-drama. Next he will appear on screen playing another wriggly character, the 1970s-era British politician John Stonehouse, who famously faked his own death in Florida in 1974, leaving a pile of clothes on the beach in Miami, only to turn up...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Venice Review: Cate Blanchett In Todd Field’s ‘Tár’

It’s hard to say that something has been worth the wait when that wait has been 16 years, which is how long it’s been since Todd Field’s previous feature, Little Children. All the same, it’s very good to have this fine filmmaker back on the scene with Venice Film Festival competition entry Tár, a weighty new drama that creates an exceptionally detailed portrait of a promethean artist eventually hoisted on her own petard. Smart upscale audiences hungry for an absorbing high-end drama about a brilliant female conductor who might be her own worst enemy will luxuriate in this very of-the-moment look...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Buzz Debut ‘Blue Jean’ Sells To The UK For Film Constellation

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off multiple rave reviews last night, we can reveal that Altitude has secured UK and Ireland distribution rights to writer-director Georgia Oakley’s buzzy Venice, Toronto and London Film Festival-bound drama Blue Jean from London and Paris-based Film Constellation. Starring rising Brit actress Rosy McEwen (Vesper), the debut film will premiere tomorrow [Saturday September 3] in the Venice Days competition, before playing at Toronto and then getting its UK premiere at the London Film Festival where it will compete for the Sutherland Award for Directorial Debut. The feature is set against the backdrop of late 1980s England with Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Florence Pugh & Harry Styles Steamy Genre Pic Warming Up On Tracking – Box Office Early Look

EXCLUSIVE, UPDATED WITH QUOTE: The Olivia Wilde directed movie doesn’t open until Sept. 23, but on tracking, Don’t Worry Darling is off to a promising start, tracking hot with 17- 24-year-old women and also young guys. In sum, Harry Styles fans. And as far as all those tabloid behind-the-scenes Don’t Worry Darling headlines about Wilde, Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf’s casting drama, as the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as bad publicity. All of that noise only creates intrigue around the property, and won’t have any negative impact when it comes to the box office. How is that? Because moviegoers’ ticket-buying...
MOVIES
Deadline

Naomie Harris & Natalie Dormer Set For Guillem Morales’ Thriller ‘The Wasp’ Based On Morgan Lloyd Malcolm Play; XYZ Films To Produce, Launch Sales At TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Naomie Harris (Moonlight) and Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) have been tapped to lead the psychological thriller The Wasp, which BAFTA winner and two-time nominee Guillem Morales (Inside No. 9) is directing for XYZ Films. The film based on Morgan Lloyd Malcolm’s play of the same name, which ran in 2015 at London’s Hampstead Theatre, follows Heather (Harris) and Carla (Dormer), who agree to meet after having not spoken in years. Over tea, Heather presents a very unexpected proposition that will change their lives forever. Malcolm adapted the screenplay for the film, slated to enter production in Bath, UK in November. Nate Bolotin...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Reunites Singer With Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Simon Cowell

Michael Jordan was cut from his high school basketball team. Col. Sanders and Bill Gates both had business failures early in their career. Joe Biden had several presidential runs derail. And Jennifer Hudson finished seventh in Season 3 of American Idol. But the EGOT winner hasn’t let that misstep hold her down, and apparently isn’t holding any grudges. She’ll kick off the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, September 12 by reuniting with American Idol judge Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since that memorable 2004 season. The talk show premiere will also mark Hudson’s 41st birthday. The new...
MUSIC
Deadline

Deadline

118K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy