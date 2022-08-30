Read full article on original website
Rainbow Fentanyl Not Yet Seen in Yakima Says Coroner
Fentanyl. It's a deadly drug that's killing thousands of people throughout the country and here in Yakima. Now the concern is over what's being called rainbow fentanyl. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The rainbow fentanyl has been...
Where to Get 40 CENTS OFF Gasoline in Yakima TODAY ONLY?
We heard a rumor that Circle K is giving customers 40 cents off fuel on Thursday, September 1st, have you heard about this, too? Of course, as soon as we heard this I asked the universe, "Where do I go get 40 cents off gasoline in Yakima today only?!" There...
Going Camping Yakima? Be Wildfire Aware and Be Careful
If you're camping in the mountains this Labor Day weekend the Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is asking that you be careful and do everything you can to prevent a wildfire. Campfire bans are in place in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest but Franz says many people are ignoring the ban. That's not good news because she says the forest is dry and the fire season isn't over. "Over the 2020 Labor Day weekend, more than 500,000 acres of land burned in just 36 hours,” says Franz. “We’ve seen firsthand that a single spark, in the right conditions, can make or break an entire fire season. Let’s all make sure we’re not that spark this holiday weekend.”
6 Things you Legally Can Not Throw away in Yakima
I've lost count of the times I've asked myself, "can I toss this in the trash?" Luckily in today's world, we have google, bing, and ask Jeeves, to see if they can be thrown away; not sure those other two still exist. However, some things still get past us. Purley...
Buy This Yakima Business and Instantly Be Part of the Community
Have you thought about starting your own business? Yeah, stop working for the man and do something for yourself, why not? You stop by your favorite restaurants, and see the joy food brings to people -- maybe you want to start your own restaurant. Well, there is an established restaurant in town that you can purchase and basically take over. They'll even train you to do everything they do to keep it going. Are you the one that'll take it over and end up on those Food Network TV shows or viral TikTok videos?
5 Awesome Things That Make Yakima Unique
Yakima is flipping gorgeous. We're unique in so many ways good and bad, right now we're focusing on the awesomeness that is Yakima, Washington. Here are 5 unique things that make Yakima such an awesome place to call home!. What Would Be in Your Top 5?. Give it up for...
Yakima’s Annual Flip Flop Attracts Water Lovers
The annual flip flop in the Yakima basin gets underway soon and that means lots of people who love to ride the rapids are busy on the Tieton River along Highway 12. The Osprey Rafting Company one of many companies operating on the river has a long history of giving people a great experience on the water and they'll be doing it again this year.
Seven Fresh and Tasty Restaurant Salads to Try in Yakima
Seven Fresh Restaurant Salads to Try in September in Yakima. A new month is upon us and it's time for your taste buds to get warmed up with some fresh and flavorful salads. We're talking about salads that you can only find here in Yakima. We have located seven fresh restaurant salads for you to try in the month of September. These Yakima restaurant salads range in price from $9.50 up to $20. Many incorporate fresh, local produce of the Yakima Valley, so that is always a plus!
Yakima Man Shot on North 1st Street Wednesday
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported Wednesday morning in the 300 block of North 1st Street. When officers arrived at about 7:30 am they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man, who has not been identified was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition but police say the man is expected to survive.
Arrest Warrant Issued in Yakima Fatal Hit-and-Run
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old Yakima man for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run crash of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding her bike with a group of other riders in the 11000 block of Summitview Road. A charge has been filed in Yakima County...
Locked Out of Your Car? Here’s 4 Yakima Valley Locksmiths To Call
Locked Out of Your Car? Here Are 4 Yakima Valley Locksmiths To Call On. It really stinks to get locked out of your car, especially if it is on a very hot (or freezing) day in the Yakima Valley. If you find yourself in this unfortunate predicament, do you know any local locksmiths are available to call on? The Yakima Valley has a few handy businesses that will answer your call and come rescue you to unlock your car. It might cost a pretty penny, but at least you'll have your car back!
Yakima City Crews Busy With Signal Upgrade Wednesday
Another day in the city of Yakima and another signal upgrade on Wednesday in a popular area of Yakima that could impact your commute. Yakima city crews have been busy this summer with road and signal work and the work continues on Wednesday, August 31. You may want to readjust your plans.
Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?
Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
5 great places to eat outside in yakima
The Yakima Valley has had some beautiful days this summer, but it's not over yet. We'll be enjoying nice sunny weather well into fall from the sounds of it. With all this sun it's nice to enjoy the outside, so we started looking into places where you could go enjoy a nice meal in the wide open spaces.
Yakima Fatal Hit and Run Case In Hands of Prosecutor Tuesday
A big decision is expected soon from Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. Brusic and Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are meeting Tuesday to talk about the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. Baker was killed June 12 by a driver who fled the scene of the crash and has not been arrested or charged. Brusic now must decide whether a completed investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office can justify an arrest warrant. Brusic says he knows the community is concerned and wants answers in the case but he says he's treating like any other serious case in Yakima County. Brusic says he'll look over investigative reports and determine if the evidence gathered is strong enough for him to call for further action.
Incredible $1.65 Million Home For Sale in Yakima. Wow Peek Inside
Are you looking to upgrade your standard of living in Yakima?. There's a home on the market right now in the Valley that has everything you might be looking for and more. And, it's for sale now. $1.65 Million Home for Sale in Yakima, WA. In perusing Realtor.com for Yakima...
Yakima Man Arrested After Tragic Tuesday Crash
Yakima Police say an 80-year-old driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for Vehicular Assault Tuesday after a crash at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd. Police say the suspect driver ran the red light at 16th and Nob Hill. Police say a 37-year-old man was...
Lock Your Car Doors? It’s The Best Way to Keep Your Car in Yakima
Vehicle theft. It's always been a big problem in Yakima and throughout the county. During the COVID-19 pandemic authorities saw stolen vehicle numbers plunge because so many people were staying home. But now the numbers are back up with thieves getting busy once again. The stolen vehicle numbers are already...
SCAM ALERT; Yakima Sheriff’s Office Says Ignore The Call
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam. Authorities say the scammer calls and identifies himself as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson in an effort that you'll give him financial or other information. The scammer identifies himself as a Sergeant with the Yakima County Sheriff. Sheriff's officials say the...
Yakima’s Senator King Doesn’t Support Governor State Gas Ban
Senator Curtis King of Yakima says he doesn't support Governor Jay Inslee's plan to ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Central Washington Republican on the Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee has issued a statement saying the plan will hurt "Washingtonians, especially those who can least afford it. Electric vehicles are more expensive - and that will not change by 2035."
