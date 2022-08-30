ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

These 3 hidden iPhone menus have so many secret features

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sz7LQ_0hbP2X1A00

Anyone can use the iPhone relatively quickly after taking it out of the box and setting it up. The basic features are immediately evident, and you will discover the more advanced ones as you explore the operating system. And if you want to go “pro,” you can learn more advanced iPhone features that let you make the most of the handset. Mastering the hidden iPhone touch gestures that make interacting with apps faster than usual via Quick Actions is one trick to help you become a more advanced iPhone user.

In what follows, we’ll show you 3 hidden iPhone menus that have all sorts of great features. This will let you perform actions faster than before and make your life easier. We will look at Control Center, Quick Actions, and Accessibility.

1. How to use and customize Control Center

Control Center is one of the most important areas of your smartphone. It’s a panel with quick switches and menus that let you bypass the Settings app. But it’s also a region of the iPhone that newer users might not necessarily be aware of. Even some longtime users are unaware that the Control Center is hiding on their iPhones

To open the Control Center, you have to swipe down from the top right corner of an iPhone with a notch design. That’s the iPhone design most people use.

But as CNBC rightly points out, some users might still use an iPhone with a home button. On iPhone with home buttons, you’ll have to swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

In either case, the Control Center is pre-populated with default switches that are very handy. You can control the volume and screen brightness, and you can manage wireless connectivity with ease. That means toggling cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. Moreover, you can enter Airplane Mode from here.

There’s also a music player at the top and buttons for the flashlight, camera, calculator, and Low Power Mode.

The best part about the Control Center is that you can make it your own. Go to Settings, Control Center, and then tap the + (plus sign) to add any options you might want to have in this shortcuts panel. Tap the (minus sign) to remove the ones you don’t want to see in there.

It’s easy to get excited about all the shortcuts you can add to Control Center this way. But cluttering it with too many options might make it difficult to navigate.

  • Bonus tip: When in the Control Center, long-pressing on some of the icons will bring up additional menus with even more controls. That’s where the Quick Actions gesture comes in, an iPhone feature we will address in the following section.

You need to know about the long-press

Before we get to Quick Actions, you need to get used to the “long-press”. That means touching and holding on the screen until you receive some sort of feedback from the iPhone. It’s usually a tiny vibration.

You’re already used to tapping and holding on the screen right from the Lock Screen to turn on the flashlight. You can also access the camera that way.

  • Bonus tip: In iOS 16, long-pressing anywhere on the Lock Screen will let you customize the number of Lock Screens and their functionality.

After you unlock the handset, you can long-press anywhere on the screen to bring up widgets. As soon as the apps start to jiggle, look for the + sign to add widgets to the screen.

  • Bonus tip: the same gesture lets you rearrange the apps on the screen and in folders. Just drag and drop them around. Also, you will want to long-press the wallpaper or an app to remove apps from the screen. Just press the sign.

But the actual usefulness of the long-press gesture is the Quick Actions.

2. How to use Quick Actions on iPhone

Long-press on an app, and you’ll be able to access app menus without going into the app. Those are the Quick Actions we’re looking for. And that’s what will turn you into a pro iPhone user.

One of my favorite Quick Actions is long-pressing on the Settings app. It gives me access to quick shortcuts for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular Data, and Battery.

Similarly, the App Store app has its own Quick Action shortcuts. The one I use most is Updates, which lets me save time when checking for recent app updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014QgC_0hbP2X1A00
iPhone Quick Actions for the Settings app. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The Notes app has a Quick Actions item that starts scanning a document right from the app icon. And the Camera app’s Quick Actions let you take predetermined types of photos or videos, as seen below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIjDu_0hbP2X1A00
iPhone Quick Actions for the Camera app. Image source: Apple Inc.

Put differently, many default iPhone apps have Quick Actions available. Third-party apps can also offer all sorts of useful shortcuts.

These aren’t secret app features that are unavailable anywhere else. You’d be able to manage wireless connectivity, check the battery, and see if you have app updates waiting for you by going into the apps. And you can scan documents by going into the Notes app.

What these hidden menus do is reduce the time you waste navigating screens to get to the desired app functionality you wanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNNv7_0hbP2X1A00
iPhone Quick Actions for the App Store app. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR
  • Bonus tips: If you linger too long on an app while long-pressing, you will move beyond the Quick Actions menu and the apps will start to jiggle. The iPhone will think you want to rearrange/delete apps or add widgets to the screen. If that happens, just tap any empty space on the screen to start over.
  • Long-pressing also works inside certain apps. Just touch, hold, and see what happens.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhzZu_0hbP2X1A00
iPhone Quick Actions for the Notes app. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

With all that in mind, remember to long-press the icons in Control Center to bring up hidden menus.

Reach the top of the screen with Reachability

We’ve been talking about Reachability for years, an iPhone Accessibility gesture you should master.

Swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen. Or double tap on the Home button on iPhones without Face ID. This simple gesture will let you lower the screen and access the top half with one hand.

You can go to Settings, Accessibility, and Touch if it’s not enabled. Look for Reachability and enable it.

  • Bonus tips: You can combine Reachability with other gestures. For example, swipe down on the screen to lower the top edge. Then swipe down on the right corner, and you will open Control Center.
  • Similarly, swipe down to lower the screen and then swipe again from the top edge to bring up the iPhone’s universal search feature. In iOS 16, you’ll have a Search button on the bottom of the screen that you can press for that gesture.
  • Finally, you can use Reachability to lower the screen and then long-press on an app that sits high up on the screen to initiate a Quick Action. Or you can set up a widget.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cenZj_0hbP2X1A00
Reachability lowers the iPhone’s screen. Image source: Apple Inc.

3. More Accessibility features on iPhone

While we’re focused on Reachability to combine it with Quick Actions and Control Center use above, you should also remember the iPhone’s Accessibility menu.

This is the third hidden menu you need to know about. It’s a Settings menu that’s often overlooked, but it contains plenty of gems that can improve the way you use your iPhone.

For example, the Zoom section lets you control the zoom experience on the screen, a must-have feature for certain iPhone users. The Display & Text Size can also help improve the legibility of text on the screen.

The Face ID & Attention menu is another hidden setting you should visit to enable the Require Attention for Face ID feature.

The Per App Customization menu will let you customize settings for certain apps to improve your overall experience.

These are just a few examples, but you should definitely take the Accessibility menu for a spin to discover a few useful iPhone features that should improve your overall experience.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

Comments / 3

Related
BGR.com

4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about

The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Should Change On Your iPhone If You Want A Faster Phone

This post has been updated since it originally published on November 28, 2021. How happy are you with your phone’s speed? If it took you a minute to think about that, chances are you are experiencing lulls from the time you type in a website address to the time you actually access it. Considering how much your iPhone costs, there’s no excuse for that. But the truth is: some settings and apps we use really do contribute to a slower device. And once you address the cause of the problem, you’ll probably be far happier with your device. Where to start? We spoke with two Apple experts who make things crystal clear by suggesting settings you should change on your iPhone if you want a faster phone. You’ll wonder why you didn’t make these changes sooner.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Apps#Smartphone#Iphone Users#Smart Phone#Ios#Quick Actions#The Control Center#Cnbc
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life

There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
makeuseof.com

10 Ways to Hide Personal Content on Your iPhone

Sometimes, you may temporarily lend your iPhone to a family member for them to Google something or make a call. Or, if you accidentally leave your iPhone unlocked and step away for a minute, a nosy friend or colleague might snoop through your device. To maintain your privacy, let's look...
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
CELL PHONES
CNET

No Internet at Home? Here's How to Get Free Wi-Fi Anywhere

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Working from home and virtual learning have become the norm. Even as offices reopen and health metrics improve amid the pandemic, these remote options likely won't be going away anytime soon. And apart from work and school, people across the US continue to cut the cord on cable and satellite packages, and opt for streaming services to save money.
INTERNET
CNET

Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?

Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Chrome users: Delete these extensions, they’re stealing data

McAfee’s security researchers have found five Google Chrome extensions that are siphoning off browsing data. Some of these extensions are incredibly popular, with one having over 800,000 downloads. They’re all set up to secretly create money for the developer or whoever added the malicious code. They do this...
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to turn your old phone into a security camera

As long as your phone can still connect to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, it could work great as a security camera. There isn’t a lot you can do with an old cell phone. Or is there? The camera most likely still works, and the phone can still connect to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi without a SIM card installed. A number of app makers have taken advantage of this leftover functionality by creating apps that let you turn your old phone into a security camera. The various apps differ in features and price. Read on as we take a look at Alfred, one of the most well-known options in this area, before listing some alternative choices.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to clear cookies on the iPhone

Your iPhone is, of course, a mini-computer, which means it doesn’t escape the curse of the browser cookie. Although cookies can be helpful in that they keep you logged into websites, they can also be an irritant. Large numbers of cookies can start to slow your iPhone down, and third-party tracking cookies should be destroyed at birth. So it is essential to make it a regular habit to clear the cookies on the iPhone as frequently as possible. We’ll show you how to do that, as well as block cookies on the iPhone altogether.
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

338K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy