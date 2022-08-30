Video: Is Demetrious Johnson the best flyweight in the world again?

Demetrious Johnson is a champion once again.

Nearly four years after he left the UFC for ONE Championship, “Mighty Mouse” captured another title when he knocked out Adriano Moraes in the ONE on Prime Video 1 headliner. The win gave Johnson a measure of revenge after a knockout loss to Moraes in his first title attempt.

Johnson has only lost twice is the past decade. In 2018 in what turned out to be his final UFC fight, he lost the flyweight title to Henry Cejudo by split decision – and in that fight, nearly half the MMA analyst scores tracked by MMADecisions.com had Johnson winning the fight – including three who thought he not only won, but took four rounds.

To say DJ’s run has been impressive is an understatement. But after he lost to Cejudo, he took a slight tumble in the flyweight rankings and has been sitting behind current UFC champ Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno in the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie flyweight rankings for a minute.

