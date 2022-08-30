Read full article on original website
OSHA investigating fatal building collapse at Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration in Harrisburg is investigating the building collapse that left a construction worker dead at Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe in Chambersburg. "I can confirm that OSHA is conducting a fatality investigation and has to up six months to complete that process," Leni Fortson, regional director...
Body of construction worker, 30, found after site collapse
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say the body of a worker was found in the rubble of a collapse at a construction site in Pennsylvania. Trooper Megan Frazer said the body of the 30-year-old man was found at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the site of the Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls plant in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Frazer said the man worked for Wohlsen Construction, the general contractor at the site. His name wasn’t immediately released pending notification of relatives. PennLive.com reports that Franklin County dispatchers said about three 25-by 50-foot sections of concrete came down at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The State Police in Harrisburg investigated a fatal crash that left one person dead on Friday night. Troopers from the Harrisburg Barracks were dispatched to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 2. There, police say they found an individual in the road with fatal injuries.
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Dauphin County. State Police say troopers responded to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard around 10:18 p.m. and found a deceased individual on the roadway. Troopers say the investigation is related to a hit and run and […]
West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
Woman dead after head-on crash in Lehigh County, driver in custody
HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accident in Lehigh County that left a woman dead. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. on Airport Road in Hanover Township.Police later identified the deceased as 55-year-old Catherine Ann Neelon from Allentown.Authorities say the woman was hit head-on by a man driving in the wrong direction.That man has been arrested for driving under the influence.The crash is under investigation.Airport Road was closed southbound for about 4 hours but has since been reopened.
Cumberland Co. man resists arrest by setting self on fire
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 30, 2022, a jury convicted 55-year-old Alexander Allen of arson and criminal mischief in connection to a June 27, 2021 fire at Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township. Around 8 p.m. on June 27, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police and fire teams...
Coroner called to Cold Springs Road in Adams County
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner has been called to the 2700 block of Cold Springs Road in Hamiltonban Township, Adams County. The incident was dispatched around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. State police say they found a 58-year old male deceased. According to state police, there are no signs of foul play.
DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mystery has police searching for answers in Pennsylvania. A large pool of blood was found on the street, with no apparent victim of injury or crime to be found. The blood was first found near Cumberland Valley High School, covering an area of...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
Mystery solved: Police in Cumberland County know who left large pool of blood
Silver Spring Township officials were worried something terrible had happen sometime between Friday night, Aug. 26 and and early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 27. They said they found evidence of a traumatic injury, specifically a large amount of blood in the area of Ashburg Drive on the roadway and in the grass area at 7:15 a.m. Aug. 27. They also found a pair of glasses in the area.
Deputies: Maryland man in tactical vest, helmet shot fireworks at people, home in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man faces 24 charges after he shot fireworks at people and a home in Emmitsburg. Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were in the 15600 and 15800 blocks of Old Frederick Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after they received reports of hit-and-run incident […]
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County. “Emergency preparedness is a critical part of […]
Man arrested after robbery on Route 15 in Camp Hill
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who robbed a driver at gunpoint on Route 15 in Camp Hill was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 1. According to Camp Hill Police, on Monday, July 25, Camp Hill Police received a report of a robbery that occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the same day. The victim told police that he was driving northbound on Route 15 in the area of the Route 581 interchange when he was rear-ended.
Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death
A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
Cause determined for large amount of blood found in Silver Spring Twp.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have announced they have figured out what caused a large amount of blood to be found both on Ashburg Drive, as well as on the grass next to the road. Police say that a man told officers that he suffered a medical...
Baltimore County man charged for possessing coyote, man charged with poaching at Gunpowder Falls State Park
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Natural Resources Police have charged a Baltimore County man for possessing a coyote and charged another man with poaching fish in Gunpowder Falls State Park. Authorities say a Baltimore County man was charged for possessing a coyote that was brought from Pennsylvania into Maryland. In early July,...
Harford County man killed in fiery I-695 crash
PIKESVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday evening in Baltimore County. At around 9 p.m., troopers responded to a serious crash on the outer loop of I-695 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville. According to a preliminary investigation, a silver Nissan Frontier was traveling on the outer loop when it veered off of the roadway, onto the shoulder, and struck a disabled tractor-trailer. Both vehicles then burst into flames.
