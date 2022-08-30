Read full article on original website
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message Following Ohio State's Win vs. Notre Dame
It wasn't exactly pretty, but Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes got the job done vs. the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on Saturday night. Potential Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud completed 24 of his 34 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in OSU's 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame.
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Notre Dame
Ohio State starts the 2022 season with a bang, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus this Saturday night. Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former head coach, spent his evening checking out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and likes what he saw. Meyer reacted to the Buckeyes' big season-opening win on...
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Look: 415-Pound College Football Defensive Tackle Is Going Viral
Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a big boy. Measuring at 6-5, 415-pounds, the Plant City native is easily the heaviest player in college football. When cameras spotted the gap-stuffing DT in the Gators primetime battle vs. No. 7 Utah, Watson started to go viral. "415-pound DT Desmond Watson wearing...
Nick Saban Makes It Clear 1 Thing Won't Happen While He's Coach At Alabama
On Thursday night, Nick Saban made several notable comments during his Hey Coach radio show. At one point during the show, someone asked Saban about a potential uniform change in the future. Over the past few years, he's made it clear he's not a fan of the uniform changes that have become popular across the sport.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Georgia During Game vs. Oregon
Nick Saban's Crimson Tide may be the favorites to win it all in 2022, but the team they lost to in last year's national title game is still pretty good too. The Georgia Bulldogs are all over Oregon through a quarter and a half, jumping out to an early 21-0 lead.
Ohio State Fans Are Furious With Ryan Day's Decision vs. Notre Dame
To win big games you got to make big plays. Sometimes, that requires taking a couple of risks. Ryan Day, however, is playing it safe vs. Notre Dame tonight. At one point in the first half of Saturday night's primetime game, Ohio State faced a fourth-and-three from the Notre Dame 40-yard line.
Look: Here's How Arch Manning Played In First Game Of Senior Season
The college football world is keeping a close eye on five-star recruit Arch Manning as he takes on his final high school season. On Friday night, Manning embarked on the first game of his senior season with Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. The No. 1 overall recruit in...
Football World Is Mesmerized By Terrible Iowa-South Dakota State Game
Iowa and South Dakota State are currently locked in one of the ugliest college football games in recent memory. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes lead the Jackrabbits with a measly 5-3 score. They're been zero total touchdowns and neither team has more than 100 total yards of offense....
Look: Fan's Reaction To Brutal Loss Going Viral
Trailing 21-14, East Carolina looked to be on the losing end of a tough contract against No. 13 NC State. The Pirates weren't ready to go home just yet, though. Late in the fourth quarter, East Carolina found its way into the endzone to knot the game at 21 points apiece.
High school football scores: Vote for the Week 3 Player of the Week
Friday Frenzy's Game of the Week is Badin at Withrow, but crews will be throughout the Tri-State tonight.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
West Virginia Coach Furious With Officials After Backyard Brawl
West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch. Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.
Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning
Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message About Oregon Football Players: Fans React
Kirby Smart wants Dan Lanning to know his Georgia football players are better than Oregon's. The Dawgs blew out the Ducks 49-3 on Saturday afternoon. To add insult to injury, Smart took a shot at Oregon's football players after the game. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon....
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Paige Bueckers Announces Decision On Her Future At UConn
Unfortunately, Paige Bueckers will not be suiting up for UConn women's basketball this season after tearing her ACL. We will have the opportunity to see Bueckers in a Huskies' uniform again though, she says. In her first session with the media since injuring her knee this summer, Bueckers told reporters she is not thinking about entering the 2023 WNBA Draft right now.
Florida Stuns No. 7 Utah In Major Saturday Night Upset: Fans React
What a finish down in The Swamp. In Billy Napier's Florida debut, the Gators upset No. 7 Utah with a last minute go-ahead drive followed by goal line stand to secure the 29-26 win. CFB fans reacted to the big time upset on Saturday night. "Hate that Utah lost like...
