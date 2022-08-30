ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Hispanic Heritage month kicks off in Mill Creek

MILL CREEK, Wash., September 3, 2022 – Hundreds came to celebrate the beautiful cultures of Latin America during Gold Creek en Español’s Hispanic Heritage event today where many learned about Hispanic Latino cultures through music and dance. The event began with a concert in The Forum at...
MILL CREEK, WA
Mayor Franklin swears in six new Everett Police Officers

EVERETT, Wash., September 1, 2022—Last night Everett welcomed six new Everett Police officers. This is the biggest group of Everett Police officers to have been sworn-in in almost a decade! Please welcome new officers Trysten Buckley, Ryan Eastham, D’Ondre Gibbs, Blake Johnson, Alieu Joof, and Taylor Smith!. Everett...
UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
BELLINGHAM, WA
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands

Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
SEATTLE, WA
In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022

On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA

