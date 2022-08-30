Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Hispanic Heritage month kicks off in Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Wash., September 3, 2022 – Hundreds came to celebrate the beautiful cultures of Latin America during Gold Creek en Español’s Hispanic Heritage event today where many learned about Hispanic Latino cultures through music and dance. The event began with a concert in The Forum at...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mayor Franklin swears in six new Everett Police Officers
EVERETT, Wash., September 1, 2022—Last night Everett welcomed six new Everett Police officers. This is the biggest group of Everett Police officers to have been sworn-in in almost a decade! Please welcome new officers Trysten Buckley, Ryan Eastham, D’Ondre Gibbs, Blake Johnson, Alieu Joof, and Taylor Smith!. Everett...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred near the Alger exit at around 12:26 p.m. The crash happened when the Washington State Department of Transportation was replacing some guardrails. According to the officials, the crash involved two motorcycles and a 2019 Ford Transit Van. The Van driver...
Teachers in Port Angeles vote to authorize strike, say district refuses to meet
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Teachers in the Port Angeles School District on Monday afternoon voted to authorize a strike as they seek a new contract before the school year starts Thursday. The current contract ends Wednesday. Members of the Port Angeles Education Association voted during a meeting at Port...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman reportedly eludes five Whatcom law enforcement agencies. Here’s what she did next
A Blaine Police officer initially attempted to stop her for speeding.
This is the best Chinese restaurant in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best Chinese food is known for its hot and sour soup, potstickers and General Tso tofu.
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine man arrested in Yakima for kidnapping and attempted murder charges across state
A Blaine man with multiple felony warrants was reportedly arrested in Yakima County August 3. Months prior, he allegedly shot a man in Ferndale and then shot at Lynnwood police who identified him as having a warrant out for his arrest. Lane Scott Phipps, 26, of Blaine, was wanted on...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Border Patrol aids family who became lost and injured attempting to cross into Whatcom
The mother reportedly illegally crossed from Canada along with her two children.
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
New school year gets off to unusual start, as fire alarm sounds at Bellingham school
The school was evacuated after the alarm sounded in the school’s gym building.
Another boat sinks in Bellingham waters
This one comes after a 36-foot sailboat sank in the Whatcom Creek Waterway last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit
Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
knkx.org
Seattle employee is found to hold racists beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement
A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public.
During staff shortages and missing mail, the USPS is hiring local positions at $21 an hour
The USPS is currently hiring for seasonal, part and full-time positions paying an average of $72,320 annually. Here’s how you can apply.
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for woman last seen in Skyway
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert was issued by the Washington State Patrol Sunday night. Monica Jackson was last seen at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County. Jackson is in a mental health crisis and is at risk,...
Missing teen last seen walking near Tenino after not showing at football practice
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police are searching for an Olympia teen who went missing Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances.”. Gabriel Davies, 16, was last seen walking alone near Tenino at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO also received a tip that Davies was seen walking into Millersylvania State Park.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022
On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police arrest man at credit union for attempted armed robbery
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — According to an affidavit of probable cause to arrest prepared by Bellingham Police and filed by prosecutors in Whatcom County Superior Court, a man threatened a teller at a Bellingham credit union on E Holly Street with a knife on August 29th. Bellingham Police responded after...
Comments / 0