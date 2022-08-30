ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Metro News

Two wounded, one in custody in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Two men are recovering from stab wounds and a third is in custody after an altercation Friday night in Kanawha County. Deputies say the incident occurred just before midnight at a home along Gap View Drive in the Campbell’s Creek community. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest and the second victim was stabbed in the back. Their condition is not known. Deputies said they were “serious, but not life threatening.”
Metro News

Trial date set in Kanawha County murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two accused murderers pleaded not guilty Thursday during their arraignments in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Mikeo Wooton, 20, of Dunbar and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 20, of Washington D.C., allegedly killed Keyshawnta St. John, 21, of Charleston, on March 13. They were both recently indicted on...
WSAZ

Sheriff: One in custody, two in hospital after stabbing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during a fight in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place in a home along Gap View Drive late Friday night. The suspect, 45 year-old Allen Wolfingbarger, has been arrested and...
Metro News

Boone County man sentenced for stolen mine equipment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Boone County man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for attempting to damage property at a mining site. A federal jury previously found Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, guilty on charges related to stolen specialized mine equipment. The related incidents happened in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damages.
wchstv.com

Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
WOWK 13 News

Community remembers woman shot and killed in Kanawha City

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Selfless. Kind. Wonderful.” These are just a few of the words neighbors and friends used to describe Nancy Belcher, or otherwise known as Debbie to close friends. “It’s a loss for the whole community, and everybody loved Debbie. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Baine Smith, a neighbor. On Tuesday, […]
WSAZ

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Judge won’t reconsider sentence for man convicted in drug conspiracy connected to Cassie Johnson’s death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man sentenced on drug charges in connection to events that led up to the fatal shooting of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson will not have his sentence reconsidered, the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says. Richard Chapman filed a motion in Kanawha County Court to have his sentence reconsidered, according […]
WVNT-TV

Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
WVNS

Fayetteville woman sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman was recently sentenced to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Brittany Ellen Flint, 33, of Fayetteville, admitted she sold approximately 6.8 grams of methamphetamine to a undercover officer in Oak […]
WVNS

Gov. Justice and First Lady Justice respond to coal miner’s death

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The Governor and the First Lady have issued a statement following the death of a coal miner yesterday. Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the death of a coal miner in Kanawha County. Kristofer L. Ball, of Hart, WV, was fatally injured Thursday evening […]
WOWK

Reported shooting in Milton turns out to be death by natural causes

UPDATE (8:18 p.m.) – Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells 13 News that there was no shooting. He said the person died of natural causes. MILTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Milton.
