KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Two men are recovering from stab wounds and a third is in custody after an altercation Friday night in Kanawha County. Deputies say the incident occurred just before midnight at a home along Gap View Drive in the Campbell’s Creek community. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest and the second victim was stabbed in the back. Their condition is not known. Deputies said they were “serious, but not life threatening.”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two accused murderers pleaded not guilty Thursday during their arraignments in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Mikeo Wooton, 20, of Dunbar and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 20, of Washington D.C., allegedly killed Keyshawnta St. John, 21, of Charleston, on March 13. They were both recently indicted on...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during a fight in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place in a home along Gap View Drive late Friday night. The suspect, 45 year-old Allen Wolfingbarger, has been arrested and...
RUPERT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two brothers and their sister were arrested after an 87-year-old woman was found beaten by State Police in Greenbrier County on Tuesday. According to the complaint, it happened around 5 p.m. in the evening in Rupert. According to the victim, an 87-year-old female, she was attempting...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An underground miner for Black Hawk's Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County has died in an accident there, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's office. The Mine Safety and Health Administration termed Thursday's accident as electrical. The mine controller is Seven Energy AG....
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man with ties to the investigation of the murder of a Charleston police officer had hoped for a modified sentence from a Kanawha County judge on Wednesday. Richard Chapman, 45, who is currently serving two drug sentences, one from Putnam County and one from...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Boone County man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for attempting to damage property at a mining site. A federal jury previously found Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, guilty on charges related to stolen specialized mine equipment. The related incidents happened in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damages.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Selfless. Kind. Wonderful.” These are just a few of the words neighbors and friends used to describe Nancy Belcher, or otherwise known as Debbie to close friends. “It’s a loss for the whole community, and everybody loved Debbie. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Baine Smith, a neighbor. On Tuesday, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a telephone scam impersonating their office. According to the KCSO, deputies have received reports of individuals getting a call from a scammer claiming to be with the KCSO. The scammer then tells the victim they’ve missed jury duty and […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man sentenced on drug charges in connection to events that led up to the fatal shooting of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson will not have his sentence reconsidered, the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says. Richard Chapman filed a motion in Kanawha County Court to have his sentence reconsidered, according […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Across the Mid Ohio Valley, some law enforcement officers get extra help from a furry friend. In light of Kanawha County’s K-9 officer shot in the line of duty last week, local handlers discussed what all goes into partnering with with the K-9′s. K-9...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former firefighter and police officer will spend the next 14 years behind bars for the rape of a minor. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Osborne, 26, was sentenced today, Aug. 31, 2022, after pleading guilty in June 2022 to violating a minor victim’s civil rights by raping […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman was recently sentenced to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Brittany Ellen Flint, 33, of Fayetteville, admitted she sold approximately 6.8 grams of methamphetamine to a undercover officer in Oak […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The Governor and the First Lady have issued a statement following the death of a coal miner yesterday. Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the death of a coal miner in Kanawha County. Kristofer L. Ball, of Hart, WV, was fatally injured Thursday evening […]
UPDATE (8:18 p.m.) – Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells 13 News that there was no shooting. He said the person died of natural causes. MILTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Milton.
UPDATE: (9:19 P.M. Tuesday, Aug. 30) – Vestal Fredrick Harper was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Tuesday evening. Harper was charged with 1st degree murder and is being housed in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond. He is set to appear in court on September 7th, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. If found […]
