The Cleveland Guardians are slumping hard heading into September. The Cleveland Guardians are not in a good place. The team is slumping hard into September, losing two straight series against the Orioles and Mariners, and are already off to a bad start with their rematch with the Mariners. The three series have seen the Guardians absolutely fall off and a lot has to do with inconsistency in their lineup.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO