Making an Historic Investment in Texas Communities
Alvin New, Commissioner, Texas Transportation Commission. September 2, 2022 - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is making an historic investment in the future of our rapidly growing state. During our August Texas Transportation Commission meeting, we approved TxDOT’s 10-year transportation program that includes more than $85 billion dedicated to improving safety, addressing congestion and connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
Applications Being Accepted for Texas Game Warden Cadet Class
September 2, 2022 — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is currently accepting applications for its 66th Texas Game Warden Cadet class. As fully commissioned peace officers, game wardens are responsible for the enforcement of Texas laws across the state, including water safety, natural resource protection and environmental management. Unconstrained by city or county jurisdictions, Texas Game Wardens patrol the state’s natural waterways, oversee hunting and fishing regulations, and often support local landowners. Additionally, game wardens learn specialized skills, making them a reliable resource for disaster response.
Lake Walter E. Long “Fully Infested” with Zebra Mussels
September 1, 2022 – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of...
Texas Game Wardens Stress Water, Boating Safety Ahead of Labor Day Weekend
September 2, 2022 — Ahead of the Labor Day Weekend, Texas Game Wardens and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) remind those heading out to the water to follow basic boating and water safety precautions. In 2021, ramped-up patrols, partnered with boater education outreach programs, contributed to a 43 percent decrease in boating-related accidents and a 50 percent decrease in open-water drownings compared to 2020.
Tenaha's Ja'Tyrian Moore Selected 2A Built Ford Tough HS Football Player of the Week
Plano, Texas – Once again, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers are recognizing the very best high school football stars in Texas in week one of the 2022 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes throughout the regular season. For 17 years now, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school football careers.
