Sharpsburg, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

New Brighton Police Swiftly Recover Stolen Dirt Bikes

The image above shows the stolen bikes at the location they were recovered. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 3, 2022 2:05 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) At approximately 3am Friday morning, two Honda dirt bikes were reported stolen from a residence on the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Police recovered the bikes at nearby Brighton Court Apartments on 3rd Avenue around 12 hours later. Witnesses heard individuals trying to start the bikes before ditching them along with other items. Additional thefts in the vicinity were also reported Friday. New Brighton Police are continuing to investigate.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
YourErie

Dogs from recent rescues up for adoption

The ANNA Shelter has been busy the past few weeks rescuing multiple dogs from what has been described as horrible living conditions. In the beginning of August, the ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell Terriers from a Crawford County home. This past Wednesday, Aug. 31, they rescued 13 German Shepherds from a Butler County home. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two emus on the loose in Washington County

SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Taser used on Parks man who ran from officer

A Vandergrift police officer used a Taser twice to subdue a fleeing suspect last month. Police say Brandon John Krawczyk, 38, of Parks Township was wanted on multiple arrest warrants when an officer spotted him in the 100 block of First Street shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 21, according to his arrest papers.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PennLive.com

3 Pa. officers fired for submitting false timecards

Two Pittsburgh police officers have been fired for allegedly falsifying overtime cards, and their immediate supervisor has also been let go, according to a report from WXPI. The city said the officers are no longer employed, but multiple sources in the department told the news outlet a sergeant who supervised them has also been fired.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township

A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
VANDERGRIFT, PA

