Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
Police say guns discharged during fight at East Huntingdon home
A Verona woman who is on parole for stabbing a man outside a Westmoreland County strip club in 2018 is back behind bars on attempted homicide charges stemming from a fight in East Huntingdon, according to court papers. State police said Kristin M. Kruel, 26, of Verona, handed a pistol...
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Police Swiftly Recover Stolen Dirt Bikes
The image above shows the stolen bikes at the location they were recovered. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 3, 2022 2:05 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) At approximately 3am Friday morning, two Honda dirt bikes were reported stolen from a residence on the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Police recovered the bikes at nearby Brighton Court Apartments on 3rd Avenue around 12 hours later. Witnesses heard individuals trying to start the bikes before ditching them along with other items. Additional thefts in the vicinity were also reported Friday. New Brighton Police are continuing to investigate.
1 person hurt in overnight duplex fire in Washington County
MCDONALD BOROUGH, Pa — One person was hurt in an overnight duplex fire in Washington County. The fire happened on East Barr Street in McDonald Borough. According to Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook, the blaze was reported in a single story, side-by-side duplex. Arriving units found the building...
Pa. police shoot, kill armed man while searching for missing woman
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed by a Pittsburgh police officer on Thursday night, according to a story from KDKA. Allegheny County Police told the news station that Pittsburgh Police were called out earlier in the evening to help locate a missing woman from Robinson Township. At around 9:30...
Dogs from recent rescues up for adoption
The ANNA Shelter has been busy the past few weeks rescuing multiple dogs from what has been described as horrible living conditions. In the beginning of August, the ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell Terriers from a Crawford County home. This past Wednesday, Aug. 31, they rescued 13 German Shepherds from a Butler County home. […]
local21news.com
Two emus on the loose in Washington County
SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
Vehicle crashes into tree in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle had to be towed from a scene after it crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers were called to Clay Pike Road and Stairs Road in Mount Pleasant Township at around 5:24 p.m. At least one person was involved in the...
Police: Taser used on Parks man who ran from officer
A Vandergrift police officer used a Taser twice to subdue a fleeing suspect last month. Police say Brandon John Krawczyk, 38, of Parks Township was wanted on multiple arrest warrants when an officer spotted him in the 100 block of First Street shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 21, according to his arrest papers.
At least 3 people hurt in New Kensington car crash
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — At least three people were hurt in a car crash in New Kensington. According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened on Route 366 around 3:45 a.m. At least three people were injured in the accident, according to officials. There’s no word on the victims’...
Target 11 talks to mayor and county executive about impact of Shuman closing
PITTSBURGH — For the past several months, Target 11 has been reporting on concerns caused by last year’s sudden closing of Allegheny County’s only juvenile detention center. Police and politicians have expressed frustration that there’s not enough room to house the more violent young offenders. Earlier...
Mt. Lebanon Police Department introduces K-9 Bear, a scent-discriminant bloodound
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — The Mt. Lebanon Police Department announced they have added a new K-9 to its force. K-9 Bear is a 14-month-old scent-discriminant bloodhound. Police said Bear is named for Mt. Lebanon Police Officer Jerrod Withrow, who died of colon cancer last year. Withrow’s nickname was “Bear.”
Tribune-Review
Vandergrift VFD No. 1 celebrates 125th anniversary with games, parade and food
An event more than a century in the making took place in Vandergrift Saturday. Borough officials, volunteers and firefighters from various parts of the state came together for the 125th anniversary of the George G. McMurtry Fire Department, also noted as Vangergrift Volunteer Fire Dept. No. 1. “It’s meant to...
wtae.com
Family of six escapes two-alarm house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A family of six escaped when fire broke out in a home in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, on Friday afternoon. The two-alarm fire broke out in a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials said they believe it was an electrical fire that started in the attic of...
2 people flown to hospital after 3-car collision in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS BOROGH, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a crash involving three cars in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the accident on Route 51 and Independence Street in Perryopolis Borough at around 2:20 p.m. The scene is cleared and the roads...
Lower Burrell woman accused of fleeing police in rental car taken from Arnold
A Lower Burrell woman is accused of speeding through Arnold and New Kensington, nearly hitting a woman pushing a stroller and, after crashing, jumping into a good Samaritan’s vehicle and telling him to drive away. Arnold police said Nicole Patricia Smith, 26, of Fairview Road admitted fleeing in a...
Infant Falls Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb, Police Say
A 1-year-old infant fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, police say. Allegheny County 9-1-1 was made aware of the fall out of a window of a home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m. The infant survived...
3 Pa. officers fired for submitting false timecards
Two Pittsburgh police officers have been fired for allegedly falsifying overtime cards, and their immediate supervisor has also been let go, according to a report from WXPI. The city said the officers are no longer employed, but multiple sources in the department told the news outlet a sergeant who supervised them has also been fired.
Police arrest 2 after seizing $22K in meth at New Kensington home
Authorities said they seized methamphetamine worth more than $22,000 and arrested two people when they carried out a search warrant Wednesday on a Seventh Street Extension home in New Kensington. Jason A. Wood, 51, and Tara Sue Gamble, 39, face felony and misdemeanor drug charges. They were arraigned Thursday, and...
Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township
A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
