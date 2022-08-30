Lansing Correctional Facility inmate escaped from Kansas prison

LANSING, Kan. — Lansing police confirmed an inmate has escaped from Lansing Correctional Facility .

The inmate has been identified as Michael Shane Stroede. He is 5-foot-10, weighs 180 pounds with blonde or strawberry-colored hair and hazel eyes. Stroede has multiple tattoos including one on his neck that says ‘JAYDEN.’

Michael Shane Stroede

Stroede was reported missing when he couldn’t be located in the minimum-security unit.

Stroede is serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County.

Anyone with information on Stroede can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

The Lansing School District placed all schools on a lockout Tuesday afternoon.

The schools remained locked and no one was allowed to enter or exit the campuses; however, the school district did dismiss students normally with more staff members outside.

The school district encouraged parents to be extra aware of their surroundings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.