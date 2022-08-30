ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Signing CB Darius Phillips, Waiving CB Essang Bassey

In a corresponding move, the team is waiving CB Essang Bassey, per Klis. Phillips was just released by the Raiders and gives Denver a more experienced option as a reserve corner. He also has experience as a returner. Phillips, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders meeting with veteran OT Joe Haeg on Thursday

With Brandon Parker out for the season due to an injury and Alex Leatherwood on the Chicago Bears, the Raiders need some offensive tackle depth. Now. The current swing tackle on the roster is Thayer Munford, who has missed the last few weeks with an injury. The Raiders need to add a veteran capable of playing both tackle positions before Week 1 in case Munford isn’t ready to go.
NFL
The Spun

Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion

The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
Yardbarker

Raiders 53 Man Roster Initial Reaction

The deadline to reduce rosters to 53 was 4pm eastern on Tuesday. The Raiders made several moves to get to 53. This will not be the final decision on the roster, some notable moves were made; They traded CB Trayvon Mullen to Arizona for a conditional late rd draft pick and combined with a mild surprise release of Darius Phillips, the new regime has completely reconstructed the corner back room and more moves should be expected soon. Here is what else caught my attention in my Raiders 53 man roster initial reaction.
NFL
