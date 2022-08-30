The deadline to reduce rosters to 53 was 4pm eastern on Tuesday. The Raiders made several moves to get to 53. This will not be the final decision on the roster, some notable moves were made; They traded CB Trayvon Mullen to Arizona for a conditional late rd draft pick and combined with a mild surprise release of Darius Phillips, the new regime has completely reconstructed the corner back room and more moves should be expected soon. Here is what else caught my attention in my Raiders 53 man roster initial reaction.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO