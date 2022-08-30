ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Hit-and-run driver sought after illegally passing, crashing into Tuscaloosa Fire truck responding to urgent call

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who slammed into a Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue truck. The incident happened Saturday, Aug. 19, about 6:38 p.m. According to police, a motorist crossed into the wrong lane to pass an emergency vehicle on Hargrove Road just past the train station. The paramedics were running both lights and sirens on their way to a stroke patient who needed urgent medical attention.
AL.com

Alabaster man dies following traffic crash in Homewood

An Alabaster man has died following a traffic crash in Homewood earlier this week. Robert Wayne Nelson Jr., 54, was injured Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nelson was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday at UAB Hospital. The wreck happened at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on...
AL.com

1 killed in Thursday-morning crash on I-59 in Birmingham

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 59 northbound in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and Birmingham police officers were dispatched to the wreck at 7:36 a.m. Thursday, said Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks. It happened on I-59 northbound at Messer Airport Highway. The crash involved...
AL.com

1 killed in midday Tuscaloosa crash

A 53-year-old man was killed midday Thursday in a Tuscaloosa traffic accident. The crash happened at 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. The driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when...
AL.com

Alabama prosecutors: Former sheriff ‘will not escape justice’ with ‘misguided allegation’

Alabama prosecutors today disputed former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely’s claims that his jail sentence and felony convictions are “void.”. “Blakely received a fair trial, and he will not escape justice by attacking the qualifications of a judge who has been licensed for nearly forty years, and who has served honorably for more than thirty years as a district judge, a circuit judge, and an appellate judge,” prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office wrote in court records.
AL.com

AL.com

