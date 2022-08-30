ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Let’s win one for Mark’: Brewers rally behind apparent public “friendzoning”

By Devin Willems
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEdfo_0hbP0KiX00

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – People in attendance at Monday’s Milwaukee Brewer witnessed a come-from-behind victory on the field and a cringeworthy message off it.

Christian Yelich tweeted that when the dugout saw the message in the bottom of the 8th inning, the team decided to win one for ‘Mark’. What a way to rally, as rookie Garrett Mithcell hit his first career home run to tie the game at 5 in the 8th inning.

One inning later, Keston Hiura homered to win the game.

On the video board, there were multiple messages ranging from birthday wishes to good luck on a big race. However, there was one message that stood out.

The message on the video board read:

Mark – your friendship means the world to me – let’s not wreck it

Message sent in at Milwaukee Brewer Game

Even the Milwaukee Brewers themselves addressed it saying “Mark, we’ve all been there. If you need someone to talk to, we’re here for you.”

Both the team's and Yelich's posts are going viral, as Yelich's tweet has over 53,000 likes and over 4,100 retweets.

Dictonary.com defines the ‘friend zone’ as a friendship where one person is romantically attracted to the other, but the attraction is not mutual.

Milwaukee, WI
