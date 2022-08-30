ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, AR

Comments / 10

Comment Commando
4d ago

They'll just find something else to write a ticket for on the vehicles. Its their source of revenue .

Reply
4
Related
Autoblog

Arkansas town no longer allowed to give tickets after issuing too many

Police officers in Menifee, Ark., face an unusual problem: they're no longer allowed to issue speeding tickets. The year-long ban was prompted by an audit that revealed nearly half of the town's revenue came from traffic violations in 2020, which violates an Arkansas law. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more...
MENIFEE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Menifee, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
whiterivernow.com

Rear-end collision results in death of Pangburn man

A rear-end collision on State Highway 16 in rural White County yesterday resulted in the death of a Pangburn, Ark., man on Monday. According to Arkansas State Police, a Dodge Ram was stopped in the westbound lane of Highway 16 with a Toyota Scion stopped behind it when a third vehicle heading west, a Chevrolet Trax collided with the Toyota. The front of the Toyota then collided with the rear of the Dodge Ram — a chain reaction.
PANGBURN, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CarBuzz.com

787-HP Ram TRX Tyrant, Police Banned From Writing Tickets, Tesla Model S Plaid Decimates Sebring Lap Record: Cold Start

Hello, happy Wednesday, and welcome to another Cold Start morning news roundup. Since yesterday's recap, we've reported on a self-leveling Camp Mode feature coming to Rivian vehicles via an over-the-air update. We've also seen the Ford Bronco gain the option of a black roof and covered the possibility that the seventh-generation Mustang's rumors of a hybrid powertrain and AWD may have been false.
MENIFEE, AR
KTLO

Man dead after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck

A man was killed Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Twenty-five-year-old Brandon Osborne of Mountain View was pronounced dead at the scene south of Mountain View. According to the Arkansas State Police, Osborne was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 as he was attempting to negotiate a...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy