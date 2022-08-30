Read full article on original website
Comment Commando
4d ago
They'll just find something else to write a ticket for on the vehicles. Its their source of revenue .
4
Autoblog
Arkansas town no longer allowed to give tickets after issuing too many
Police officers in Menifee, Ark., face an unusual problem: they're no longer allowed to issue speeding tickets. The year-long ban was prompted by an audit that revealed nearly half of the town's revenue came from traffic violations in 2020, which violates an Arkansas law. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more...
Arkansas Town Banned From Giving Speeding Tickets After Writing Too Many
Screencap via THV 11 on YouTubeOver half the town's revenue came from traffic citations, running afoul of Arkansas state law.
