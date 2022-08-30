ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Garoppolo breaks silence after botched 49ers trade

After months of speculation, the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo decided to not yet part ways. Garoppolo has finally spoken out about the decision. Since the 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, it was known that Garopollo’s days could be numbered. After the season, it […] The post Jimmy Garoppolo breaks silence after botched 49ers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
Jeff Fisher Was Fired From the Los Angeles Rams in the Middle of the Season — What Happened?

2016 marked a year full of seismic changes for the Rams, who, under owner Stan Kroenke's instructions, relocated to Los Angeles. HBO's Hard Knocks, a sports-documentary, takes viewers behind the scenes, offering a glimpse into the challenges inherent to the rare move. Once in Los Angeles, the team continued to train under Jeff Fisher, who first signed in 2012. In December 2016, Jeff successfully negotiated a contract renewal — but shortly after, he was fired. What happened?
Troy Aikman Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Absence Very Clear

Like most other NFL observers, Troy Aikman doesn't care that Tom Brady took time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August. The new ESPN commentator joined broadcast partner Joe Buck on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast (h/t NESN) this week. During the appearance, Aikman downplayed Brady's 11-day absence during training camp.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today

ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
Baker Mayfield Reacts To Panthers' Wide Receiver Acquisition

The Carolina Panthers made a significant wide receiver move ahead of the 2022 regular season, trading for former Jaguars pass catcher Laviska Shenault earlier this week. Through his first two NFL seasons in Jacksonville, Shenault reeled in 121 catches for 179 yards and five touchdowns — using his 6-foot-1, 225-lbs frame to battle for position and serve as a proficient blocker.
Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News

For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
Look: ESPN Makes Brutal Spelling Mistake On NFL Legend's Name

ESPN is making plenty of mistakes early on in the 2022 college football season. That trend continued this Saturday afternoon. ESPN posted a graphic of NC State's career receiving touchdown leaders during the Wolfpack's season-opener today. NFL legend Torry Holt tops the list with 31 reception touchdowns during his college career.
Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
Giants Released Veteran Starter On Thursday Afternoon

The New York Giants had a lot of tough cuts to make ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season. But their release of one veteran linebacker will certainly raise some eyebrows. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez ahead of the...
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

