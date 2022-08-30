As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.

