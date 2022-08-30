Read full article on original website
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
Troy Aikman Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Absence Very Clear
Like most other NFL observers, Troy Aikman doesn't care that Tom Brady took time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August. The new ESPN commentator joined broadcast partner Joe Buck on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast (h/t NESN) this week. During the appearance, Aikman downplayed Brady's 11-day absence during training camp.
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Shannon Sharpe uses vulgar word to describe Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
Colts GM upset about Bears claiming LB Sterling Weatherford
The Bears were the most active team on the waiver wire, claiming a league-high six players from waivers and adding them to the 53-man roster. One of the names the Bears claimed was Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford. He must have potential, considering Colts general manager Chris Ballard mentioned Weatherford was...
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch
Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Vikings officially add David Blough to practice squad
For two of the teams of the NFC North, it was a strange week for backup quarterbacks. And the week ended with one of those backup quarterbacks going from one of those two teams to the other. David Blough officially has joined the Minnesota practice squad. Blough and Tim Boyle...
FOX Sports
Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB
The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News
For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver Thursday
It appears that the New England Patriots aren't totally set at wide receiver just yet. They're adding one more body to their ranks ahead of Week 1. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by the Raiders in 2020.
NBC Sports
Sirianni explains why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book
The Eagles went through all of training camp with Reid Sinnett as their third-string quarterback but then waived him at final cuts and claimed Ian Book from the Saints. Now, Book is the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew and Sinnett is on the practice squad. Why did the...
NBC Sports
What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter
As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
NBC Sports
Dolphins sign recently-cut Patriots special teamer
The New England Patriots will see a familiar face when they open their regular season in Miami. Justin Bethel was signed by the Dolphins on Thursday, the team announced. The Patriots released the veteran defensive back and ace special teamer on Tuesday. Bethel originally was signed by the Patriots during...
NBC Sports
Watch Jimmy G throw passes next to Lance in return to practice
Well here’s something to add to the list of things we didn’t think we’d see at a 49ers practice on Sept. 1, 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance and Brock Purdy got some reps in -- together -- at practice on Thursday morning. It’s the first time this...
NBC Sports
Why 49ers kept Mason over Sermon, claimed Hance off waivers
The 49ers believed they would not have been able to sneak undrafted rookie running back Jordan Mason through waivers. The 49ers had intelligence that if Mason were not protected on the team's 53-man roster, he would have quickly ended up with another organization. With a strong offseason program and training...
NBC Sports
How will Russell Wilson’s contract impact Lamar Jackson’s talks?
With the football-following world following the news out of Baltimore regarding a possible new deal for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Broncos quietly secured a seven-year commitment from quarterback Russell Wilson. How will the new Wilson deal affect Jackon’s effort to sign a long-overdue second contract?. It won’t make things...
