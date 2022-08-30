Read full article on original website
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Colts GM upset about Bears claiming LB Sterling Weatherford
The Bears were the most active team on the waiver wire, claiming a league-high six players from waivers and adding them to the 53-man roster. One of the names the Bears claimed was Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford. He must have potential, considering Colts general manager Chris Ballard mentioned Weatherford was...
Bears Claim WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off Waivers from Vikings
The Chicago Bears added another piece to their offense on Thursday afternoon. The wide receiver corps will indeed get a boost after N'Keal Harry was placed on injured reserve. General manager Ryan Poles claimed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Vikings. Smith-Marsette, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the...
‘We couldn’t win’: Ex-Vikings player turned coach reveals what doomed Mike Zimmer era
The Minnesota Vikings just couldn’t seem to get over the hump under Mike Zimmer. They had their success: an NFC Championship Game run and multiple playoff appearances are nothing to sneeze at. However, they just weren’t able to take that next step into greatness. Eventually, the team crumbled into nothing more than Wild Card fodder for an NFC contender.
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Melvin Gordon update should worry Javonte Williams fantasy football owners
Most fantasy football drafts are behind us with the regular season less than a week away. For those who haven’t drafted yet, there is some crucial information you need to know. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is ready for a breakout season. But it appears he is going to have wait another year as Melvin Gordon is likely to stay heavily involved.
Texans Weren't Happy After Bengals Acquired Max Scharping From Them on Waivers
The Bengals added three veteran players to their roster on Wednesday on waivers, including guard Max Scharping. The 26-year-old made 33 starts and appeared in 48 games in three seasons. Cincinnati claimed him after Houston waived him during final cuts on Tuesday. "That was a tough one. Max is a...
Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch
Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Peters in Dallas taking physical, meeting with Jerry Jones today
The Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters appear to be making progress toward a signing. Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Peters is in Dallas today, taking a physical. Jones said there’s currently nothing to report beyond that, but he and...
Vikings Reportedly Plan To Sign Veteran Quarterback
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback David Blough to fill their third-string quarterback spot. Blough, who was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, will join the Vikings' practice squad roster. The Vikings currently have just two quarterback options —...
Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion
The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
NFL Quarterback Reportedly Filed Grievance Against Former Team
Quarterback Nate Stanley has filed a grievance against the Minnesota Vikings. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Stanley claimed he was experiencing a nerve injury that affected his leg and foot when the Vikings waived him before training camp in July. He contends that he should...
Sirianni explains why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book
The Eagles went through all of training camp with Reid Sinnett as their third-string quarterback but then waived him at final cuts and claimed Ian Book from the Saints. Now, Book is the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew and Sinnett is on the practice squad. Why did the...
Dolphins sign recently-cut Patriots special teamer
The New England Patriots will see a familiar face when they open their regular season in Miami. Justin Bethel was signed by the Dolphins on Thursday, the team announced. The Patriots released the veteran defensive back and ace special teamer on Tuesday. Bethel originally was signed by the Patriots during...
Will Kirk Cousins evolve under Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell?
The Minnesota Vikings are entering Year 1 with coach Kevin O'Connell, who's prioritizing building a prosperous relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins. O'Connell, who was previously the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams and Cousins' quarterbacks coach in 2017 with Washington, wants the veteran starter to take more ownership of the Vikings offense.
NFL World Reacts To Bears' Tough Injury News
A few weeks ago, Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry underwent tightrope surgery to correct a high-ankle sprain. Although he didn't suffer a season-ending injury, he will miss at least a few games. On Thursday morning, the Bears officially placed Harry on injured reserve. Harry will have to miss at...
Bears Look at Often-Injured Former Pro Bowl Player
The Bears are looking everywhere for reserve offensive line help and gave a workout to one often-injured former Kansas City offensive lineman from Ryan Pace's time with that team.
