Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Bears Claim WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off Waivers from Vikings

The Chicago Bears added another piece to their offense on Thursday afternoon. The wide receiver corps will indeed get a boost after N'Keal Harry was placed on injured reserve. General manager Ryan Poles claimed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Vikings. Smith-Marsette, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Melvin Gordon update should worry Javonte Williams fantasy football owners

Most fantasy football drafts are behind us with the regular season less than a week away. For those who haven’t drafted yet, there is some crucial information you need to know. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is ready for a breakout season. But it appears he is going to have wait another year as Melvin Gordon is likely to stay heavily involved.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jason Peters in Dallas taking physical, meeting with Jerry Jones today

The Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters appear to be making progress toward a signing. Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Peters is in Dallas today, taking a physical. Jones said there’s currently nothing to report beyond that, but he and...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Plan To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback David Blough to fill their third-string quarterback spot. Blough, who was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, will join the Vikings' practice squad roster. The Vikings currently have just two quarterback options —...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion

The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Sirianni explains why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book

The Eagles went through all of training camp with Reid Sinnett as their third-string quarterback but then waived him at final cuts and claimed Ian Book from the Saints. Now, Book is the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew and Sinnett is on the practice squad. Why did the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Dolphins sign recently-cut Patriots special teamer

The New England Patriots will see a familiar face when they open their regular season in Miami. Justin Bethel was signed by the Dolphins on Thursday, the team announced. The Patriots released the veteran defensive back and ace special teamer on Tuesday. Bethel originally was signed by the Patriots during...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Will Kirk Cousins evolve under Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell?

The Minnesota Vikings are entering Year 1 with coach Kevin O'Connell, who's prioritizing building a prosperous relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins. O'Connell, who was previously the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams and Cousins' quarterbacks coach in 2017 with Washington, wants the veteran starter to take more ownership of the Vikings offense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears' Tough Injury News

A few weeks ago, Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry underwent tightrope surgery to correct a high-ankle sprain. Although he didn't suffer a season-ending injury, he will miss at least a few games. On Thursday morning, the Bears officially placed Harry on injured reserve. Harry will have to miss at...
CHICAGO, IL

