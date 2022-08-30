Tips for protecting pets during heat wave

(CNS) - With a heat wave driving up temperatures for the next week, pet owners were urged to take precautions to prevent their furry friends from being impacted by the searing heat and hot pavement.

Pet health experts said heat issues can lead to a spike in veterinary visits due to animals suffering from dehydration, burns to their paws or even heat stroke.

Pet owners were urged to ensure that their animals are protected from the heat and are not over-exerting themselves during the hottest times of day.

The following tips are being offered for protecting pets: