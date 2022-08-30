ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tips for protecting pets during heat wave

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ww6s_0hbOzj5p00

(CNS) - With a heat wave driving up temperatures for the next week, pet owners were urged to take precautions to prevent their furry friends from being impacted by the searing heat and hot pavement.

Pet health experts said heat issues can lead to a spike in veterinary visits due to animals suffering from dehydration, burns to their paws or even heat stroke.

Pet owners were urged to ensure that their animals are protected from the heat and are not over-exerting themselves during the hottest times of day.

The following tips are being offered for protecting pets:

  • Keep pets hydrated with plenty of cool water
  • Provide shade and water if pets are outside
  • Avoid exercising pets during peak hours, doing so instead in the early morning or later in the evening
  • Protect dogs' paw pads from burning on asphalt, cement or other surfaces by walking them later in the evening or early in the morning when it's cool
  • Apply sunscreen on a dog's nose, ears and belly to prevent sunburn
  • Rabbit owners should place a two-liter frozen bottle of water in the hutch, acting as a natural air-conditioner
  • Cats can be cooled off by placing them in a sink or bathtub with a few ice cubes to play with
  • Dog owners can fill a wading pool with shallow water to allow them to play under supervision
  • Pets exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion, such as excessive panting, heavily salivating or suddenly becoming immobile, should be taken immediately to a veterinarian

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Wave#Dog#Heat Stroke
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy