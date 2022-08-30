ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel in Style With The 8 Best Carry-On Bags From Away, Dagne Dover & Amazon

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 4 days ago

Whenever I travel , I opt for my trusty JanSport backpack as my carry-on bag. While it may give me flashbacks to middle and high school, it somehow manages to fit everything I need. However, now that I’ve hit my mid-twenties, I’m thinking it’s time for an upgrade. I recently bought sleek hardshell rolling suitcases and should have a carry-on that’s equally as chic.

I don’t often like rolling a suitcase for my carry-on; they’re bulky, hard to lift into the overhead cabin and don’t always comply with every airline’s bag policy. To ensure a smooth traveling experience, weekender bags, large totes and backpacks are ideal.

You and I are both in luck because there are so many stylish options on the market that’ll complete an airport OOTD. Dagne Dover , Away and Béis are paving the way for modern, minimalistic, functional travel essentials that won’t fall apart after a couple of years. But you can always rely on Amazon and Target to come through with more affordable options that are just as cute.

Below, find eight of the best carry-on bags so you can jet set in style.

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag

Dagne Dover is known for its ultra-chic bags that prioritize organization, and one of the brand’s bestsellers, the Landon Carryall Bag , is a must-have. It features a laptop sleeve, an exterior pocket, a crossbody strap, a mesh pouch, a detachable key leash, three interior pockets, a shoe bag and a trolley sleeve for slipping it over your rolling suitcase. Wherever you’re headed and whatever you’re packing, this carryall has got you covered. It comes in sizes XS through XL and in six sophisticated colors, so pick your player.



Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag $215

Buy Now

Away The Packable Carryall

There have been a few times when I’ve flown home and brought a ton of things to leave at my family’s house for good (small apartment problems, am I right?). I never quite knew what to do with the duffels and totes I emptied out and wish I had Away’s Packable Carryall with me. Not a lot of carry-on bags can be folded into a tiny zipped pouch, but this one can. It’s also a godsend for those with limited storage space at home.



Away The Packable Carryall $75

Buy Now

Cuyana Triple Zipper Weekender

If you’re striving to look like a coastal grandma boarding her private jet, grab Cuyana’s Triple Zipper Weekender . It’s made in Turkey with durable cotton canvas and Italian leather trim. As its name would suggest, there are three separate zippered compartments, along with three large slip pockets that’ll excite any organization guru.



Cuyana Triple Zipper Weekender $348

Buy Now

Béis The Convertible Weekender

There’s been a lot of hype over Shay Mitchell’s brand, Béis. The buzz is well-deserved because the bags are so functional and well-designed. Think of every travel essential you might have and there’s a distinct place for it in The Convertible Weekender . Check out the fully removable bottom compartment that also serves as a packing cube (perfect for your shoes that got dirty from all that sightseeing!). A removable, padded laptop sleeve, a key fob, organizational pockets and a trolley sleeve will have you headed out the door and through TSA in a flash.



Béis The Convertible Weekender $118

Buy Now

BAGSMART Travel Duffle bag

If you’re all about simplicity and saving money, shop this versatile duffle bag . Nobody will guess you got it for just $36 at Amazon. The quilted material adds an elevated flair, and there are several pockets and compartments so that you don’t lose your passport at the bottom of your bag.



BAGSMART Travel Duffle Bag $35.99 (was $41.99)

Buy Now

Fendi Allover Embossed Logo Duffle Bag

Step into your fave airline’s VIP-only lounge with this Fendi duffle bag . Style it with a monochrome sweatsuit and your go-to sneakers for an airport ’fit that everyone will want to copy.



Fendi Duffle Bag $1,610

Buy Now

Universal Thread Duffel Weekender Bag

If you’re shopping on a budget, don’t fret, there are plenty of affordable carry-ons, like the Duffel Weekender Bag from Target . Though it doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles of its pricier counterparts, it does feature an interior zipped pocket, cell phone pockets and a detachable adjustable strap.



Universal Thread Duffel Weekender Bag $45

Buy Now

Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack

Hear me out: Diaper bags might be the way to go if you prefer to travel hands-free and with the most organized bag of the bunch. Shop the Indi Diaper Backpack in sizes S to L and in six of Dagne Dover’s signature colorways. It comes with so many compartments, pockets and add-ons that’ll have you prepared to face any travel SOS.



Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack $215

Buy Now

Community Policy