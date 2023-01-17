ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel In Style With The 12 Best Carry-On Bags From Away, Dagne Dover & Amazon

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
Whenever I travel , I opt for my trusty JanSport backpack as my carry-on bag. While it may give me flashbacks to middle and high school, it somehow manages to fit everything I need. However, now that I’ve hit my mid-twenties, I’m thinking it’s time for an upgrade. I recently bought sleek hardshell rolling suitcases and should have a carry-on that’s equally as chic.

I don’t often like rolling a suitcase for my carry-on; they’re bulky, hard to lift into the overhead cabin and don’t always comply with every airline’s bag policy. To ensure a smooth traveling experience, weekender bags, large totes and backpacks are ideal.

You and I are both in luck because there are so many stylish options on the market that’ll complete an airport OOTD. Dagne Dover , Away and Béis are paving the way for modern, minimalistic, functional travel essentials that won’t fall apart after a couple of years. But you can always rely on Amazon and Target to come through with more affordable options that are just as cute.

Below, find 12 of the best carry-on bags so you can jet set in style.

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag

Dagne Dover is known for its ultra-chic bags that prioritize organization, and one of the brand’s bestsellers, the Landon Carryall Bag , is a must-have. It features a laptop sleeve, an exterior pocket, a crossbody strap, a mesh pouch, a detachable key leash, three interior pockets, a shoe bag and a trolley sleeve for slipping it over your rolling suitcase. Wherever you’re headed and whatever you’re packing, this carryall has got you covered. It comes in sizes XS through XL and in six sophisticated colors, so pick your player.

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag $215 Buy Now

Away The Packable Carryall

There have been a few times when I’ve flown home and brought a ton of things to leave at my family’s house for good (small apartment problems, am I right?). I never quite knew what to do with the duffels and totes I emptied out and wish I had Away’s Packable Carryall with me. Not a lot of carry-on bags can be folded into a tiny zipped pouch, but this one can. It’s also a godsend for those with limited storage space at home.

Away The Packable Carryall $48 (was $75) Buy Now

Lululemon City Adventurer Large Duffle Bag

Go from work to the gym and your apartment to the airport with this duffle bag from Lululemon . It features a trolley-compatible sleeve, an exterior padded pocket for a 16-inch laptop and even a separate compartment for your sweaty gym clothes or dirty laundry. Now that is practicality at its finest.

Lululemon City Adventurer Large Duffle… $168 Buy Now

Cuyana Triple Zipper Weekender

If you’re striving to look like a coastal grandma boarding her private jet, grab Cuyana’s Triple Zipper Weekender . It’s made in Turkey with durable cotton canvas and Italian leather trim. As its name would suggest, there are three separate zippered compartments, along with three large slip pockets that’ll excite any organization guru.

Cuyana Triple Zipper Weekender $348 Buy Now

Béis The Convertible Weekender

There’s been a lot of hype over Shay Mitchell’s brand, Béis. The buzz is well-deserved because the bags are so functional and well-designed. Think of every travel essential you might have and there’s a distinct place for it in The Convertible Weekender . Check out the fully removable bottom compartment that also serves as a packing cube (perfect for your shoes that got dirty from all that sightseeing!). A removable, padded laptop sleeve, a key fob, organizational pockets and a trolley sleeve will have you headed out the door and through TSA in a flash.

Béis The Convertible Weekender $118 Buy Now

Dagne Dover Walker Backpack

Speaking from personal experience, this puffy backpack is the perfect traveling companion. I love that it slides right onto my rolling suitcase but is also comfortable to wear on my shoulders for long periods of time. The Walker Backpack can fit a lot more than I expected and has so many compartments and pockets that organize my belongings. It’s also made from 35 percent recycled plastic bottles—a huge bonus! The bag comes in two sizes and four colors, and I don’t see myself swapping this bag for another one any time soon.

Dagne Dover Walker Backpack $185 Buy Now

BAGSMART Travel Duffle bag

If you’re all about simplicity and saving money, shop this versatile duffle bag . Nobody will guess you got it for just $36 at Amazon. The quilted material adds an elevated flair, and there are several pockets and compartments so that you don’t lose your passport at the bottom of your bag.

BAGSMART Travel Duffle Bag $30.99 Buy Now

Monos Metro Weekender

Coming in vegan leather or nylon, the Metro Weekender is one of the classiest picks on this list. Both materials are water and scratch-resistant, and the trolley sleeve converts into a pocket when it’s not in use. What’s more: There’s a separate zippered compartment at the bottom for shoes and dirty clothes—drawstring bag included!

Monos Metro Weekender $270 Buy Now

Universal Thread Duffel Weekender Bag

If you’re shopping on a budget, don’t fret, there are plenty of affordable carry-ons, like the Duffel Weekender Bag from Target . Though it doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles of its pricier counterparts, it does feature an interior zipped pocket, cell phone pockets and a detachable adjustable strap.

Universal Thread Duffel Weekender Bag $38.25 (was $45) Buy Now

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Duffle

This is no ordinary duffle , and we say that because it expands and contracts to adjust the shape and size of the bag. Plus, you get Longchamp’s signature water-resistant nylon and leather trim combo—luxe indeed!

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Duffle $265 Buy Now

Rag & Bone Commuter Suede Overnighter

If you’re looking to splurge on a top brand, check out with Rag & Bone’s Commuter Suede Overnighter . It has a unique two-way zip closure at the front and is a gorgeous olive green color. Not to forget, it’s made of buttery suede, quality leather and silvertone hardware. It’s the bag that can effortlessly level up any airport “groutfit.”

Rag & Bone Commuter Suede… $695 Buy Now

Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack

Hear me out: Diaper bags might be the way to go if you prefer to travel hands-free and with the most organized bag of the bunch. Shop the Indi Diaper Backpack in sizes S to L and in six of Dagne Dover’s signature colorways. It comes with so many compartments, pockets and add-ons that’ll have you prepared to face any travel SOS.

Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack $215 Buy Now

StyleCaster

