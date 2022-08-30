ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, KS

Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility, Kansas prison officials say

By Michael Dakota, Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxV0g_0hbOxtbR00

LANSING, Kan. — A prisoner who was also suspected of murder was found unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility and died, according to authorities.

Ricardo Carlos Ramirez, 43, died Tuesday despite staff performing life-saving measures, according to a press release.

Lansing inmate escapes, nearby schools on lockout

The facility reports the cause of death is pending until the results of an independent autopsy can be obtained; the prison’s preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

However, Leavenworth County Prosecuting Attorney Todd Thompson said the inmate took his own life.

Ramirez was serving a combined 141-month sentence based on convictions out of Johnson County, Kansas, for aggravated sexual battery; intentional touching, and three counts of battery of a city or county employee.

But Thompson said the 43-year-old had also been charged in Leavenworth County with first-degree murder of Fred Patterson III, a 56-year-old inmate at the prison on Aug. 7. The two men lived in the same cell, according to Thompson.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

Kansas records say Patterson was in custody for a parole violation and had previously been convicted of indecent liberties with a minor.

According to prosecutors, Ramirez said he snapped the day he allegedly killed Patterson. Ramirez wanted to borrow a pen for a word search and Patterson didn’t give him one — and that set him off, Thompson said. Ramirez then beat Patterson to death, the Leavenworth County prosecutor said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate Ramirez’s death. Thompson said there’s nothing further his office will do in the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

KC-area man guilty of smuggling fentanyl, heroin into jail

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher Harris, 39, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Drugs 2nd Degree. A Jackson County...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka human trafficking operation ends in neighborhood destruction, arrest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on multiple charges during a human trafficking operation. According to the SNSO, on Sept. 2 deputies conducted a human trafficking operation in Topeka. The goal was to identify and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Shawnee […]
WIBW

Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, KS
Lansing, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
Leavenworth County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
County
Leavenworth County, KS
Wichita Eagle

Man at Lansing prison in Kansas dies after being charged in cellmate’s homicide

A prisoner who died Tuesday at Lansing Correctional Facility reportedly killed himself after being charged with murdering his cellmate, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. Ricardo Carlos Ramirez, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning, Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman David Thompson said in a news release....
LANSING, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Murder#Violent Crime
St. Joseph Post

Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas man jailed on weapons, drug charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 1p.m. Aug. 30, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant for an alleged vehicle registration violation near 118th and S. Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
VALLEY FALLS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kchi.com

Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol

Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Shawnee County jury can’t reach decision in high-profile, double-homicide retrial

TOPEKA — A Shawnee County District Court jury reached an impasse Thursday on whether to convict Dana Chandler of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of her ex-husband and his fiancee. Judge Cheryl Rios brought deliberations to an end after six men and six women of the jury had met for six days without agreement […] The post Shawnee County jury can’t reach decision in high-profile, double-homicide retrial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

16-year-old charged as an adult with attempted murder in Douglas County will remain free on bond

A judge denied a motion to increase the amount and to modify the bond conditions of a teenager who is being charged as an adult with attempted murder. Eduardo Martinez-Diaz, 16, of Lawrence, is currently out of jail on a $75,000 own-recognizance bond, facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Caylee M. Nehrbass, who was in a car with Javier I. Romero, 19, on May 27, 2021.
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy