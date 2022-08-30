ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FIU Football rallies for 38-37 overtime victory in season opener over Bryant

This story originally appeared on fiusports.com. FIU sophomore quarterback Grayson James tossed his fourth touchdown of the game in overtime and then connected with EJ Wilson Jr. on the following two-point conversion attempt to cap a thrilling come-from-behind 38-37 overtime victory over Bryant University in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night at FIU Stadium.
Graduate Student Experience

This page is dedicated to capturing the graduate student experience as real as it gets at FIU. Our graduate students’ contributions are the heart of not only FIU, but the local and global community, thus becoming Real Triumph leaders in their respective fields. We realized each of our graduate student’s accomplishments are uniquely molded by their student experience. At FIU, we pride ourselves on fostering a diverse, inclusive community and being Miami's first and only public research institution.
Prepare to Transfer

Now that you are getting ready to graduate with your AA, there is no need to reapply or pay another application fee. Just follow these steps to officially transfer to FIU. Before you do anything, meet with a Bridge Advisor to get support as you take the final steps in your transition. Only your Bridge Advisor can confirm you’ve met your requirements and are ready to transition.
Kickoff Event

Connect4Success must attend new student orientation at their chosen partner college. At orientation, you will meet peers, college advisors, learn more about financial aid and scholarships and register for classes. Please visit your partner college website for more information about their new student orientation program. Broward College, Miami Dade College,...
Accept Invitation

You must accept your invitation to Connect4Success (C4S) to be fully enrolled in the program. High school students may be invited after applying to FIU as a first year student. If you are interested in the program but haven't received an invitation letter, Apply to Connect4Success. 1. Accept Invitation through...
FIU partners with data science training provider Metis to offer bootcamp for high-in-demand tech skills

Metis, a leading data science and analytics training provider and part of global educational services provider Kaplan, has partnered with Florida International University, Miami’s public research university, to launch FIU Data Science Bootcamp, a 24-week online immersive program beginning in October. Created and engineered by industry-leading data scientists at...
Transforming Coral Gables into model smart city

As the director of innovation and technology and chief innovation officer for Coral Gables, alumnus Raimundo Rodulfo runs the city's smart city infrastructure. Raimundo Rodulfo '16 and his team are on the verge of helping the City of Coral Gables' administration roll out citywide electronic processes and a high-tech, new development service center off Biltmore Way, which will be a one-stop shop for all permitting, code enforcement, planning and zoning needs. It’s part of a broad campaign to modernize the city’s systems—a task that Rodulfo and the city’s leaders have been working toward for years.
