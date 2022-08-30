Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona Governor Ducey Releases New Border Walls PicturesMark HakeArizona State
Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border WallMark HakeArizona State
More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the BorderMark HakeYuma, AZ
Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in YumaMark HakeYuma, AZ
Governor Ducey's Move to Fill in Border Gains National AttentionMark HakeArizona State
Comments / 0