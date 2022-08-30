Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
According to a release from Iowa Lottery , Anthony Verzani won $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game.
Verzani purchased his ticket at the K & K Quick Corner on Court Street. The release stated that he claimed his prize Monday at the Storm Lake regional office.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 1