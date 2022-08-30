ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UU6oF_0hbOwguN00

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.

According to a release from Iowa Lottery , Anthony Verzani won $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game.

Verzani purchased his ticket at the K & K Quick Corner on Court Street. The release stated that he claimed his prize Monday at the Storm Lake regional office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Clive, IA
Sioux City, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Sioux City Journal

Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Lottery#The Iowa Lottery#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
KCAU 9 News

Defenders ready to attack season

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The #21 Dordt Defenders are preparing for their Week One road matchup and season opener against Briar Cliff. The Defenders come into the season ranked nationally, which will raise the expectations for the season. Last year, Dordt finished 7-3 with two of their losses coming from Morningside and Northwestern. Fast forward […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Child dies after being rescued from Sioux City backyard pool

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A sad update to a story Siouxland News brought you last week. Police say that the 2-year-old child that was rescued from a backyard pool last month died on August 26th. Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Man pleads guilty to bringing 7 pounds of meth to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man has pleaded guilty of bringing 7 pounds of methamphetamine to Sioux City to be resold by another man. Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
Sioux City Journal

3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
siouxlandnews.com

Bulldogs take care of business against Crusaders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Le Mars improves to 2-0 on the season with a 28-0 win over Bishop Heelan. The Bulldogs will have a bye next week, and the Crusaders will go on the road to face Spencer in week 3.
LE MARS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Man Accused Of Beating His Daughter

(Sioux City, IA) — A Sioux City man is accused of beating his eight-year-old daughter. The incident happened July 6th after the girl had taken money from his wallet to buy some snacks. She had been told to do that by her aunt. Forty-nine-year-old Leon Bearshield is accused of pulling her from a closet at her friend’s house and repeatedly hitting her before throwing her to the ground. The girl required hospital treatment for her injuries. Bearshield faces a charge of child endangerment resulting in injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center veteran thankful for service

This is the first in a series of articles on Sioux Center veterans who were on one of the three Midwest Honor Flights this fall. SIOUX CENTER—Rubbed on a slip of paper in Fred Sick’s home is the name “Frederick A Holst.”. “My cousin and I, we...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy