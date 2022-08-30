Alex Volkanovski has issued an amusing warning to Conor McGregor after he took a shot at internet sensation Hasbulla. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s an unpredictable chap, especially when it comes to his social media activity. The Irishman rarely thinks twice about speaking his mind and even though he winds up deleting most of his messages, he still tends to get the essence of his point across for the world to see before doing so.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO