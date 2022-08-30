Read full article on original website
Louie OverHand
4d ago
Damn I look at all these comments. 90% of y’all don’t know jack ish about boxing, casuals on this platform. Not agreeing to what Saul saying, but end of day he gotta worry about G in his way before wanting the Bivol rematch.
Reply
13
Rajeshwar Prasad
4d ago
Win GGG first. Canelo will lose like he lost the Alvarez v GGG I. Golden boy and judges know it. That fight should never have been a draw.
Reply(1)
10
THE IMAGE
4d ago
Canelo should take mayweathers advice “ IF YOU WANT RESPECT IN BOXING FIGHT MEXICANS “ floyd mayweather
Reply(5)
24
Related
Boxing Scene
Ramirez Responds To Canelo: 'I Don't Get It; People Want To See Two Mexicans in The Ring'
The last time Gilberto Ramirez checked, all-Mexican fights were among the most time-honored, fan-friendly subgenres in boxing. So, the former super middleweight champion and current light heavyweight contender was confused (to say the least) when his countryman, the box office titan Canelo Alvarez, recently indicated, in no uncertain terms, that he was not interested in fighting Ramirez because he and Ramirez share the same ethnic origins. Alvarez hails from the Jalisco region in Mexico, while Ramirez comes from nearby Sinaloa.
Earnie Shavers, the hard-punching heavyweight boxer with a career record of 68 knockouts who hit Muhammad Ali 'so hard, it shook his kinfolk in Africa', dies aged 78
Earnie Shavers, a man who became widely known as one of the hardest punchers in the world of boxing and fought in the 1970s, died Thursday just one day after turning 78. A cause of death has not been revealed. Shavers fought mainly during the 1970s, though his career stretched...
AOL Corp
Earnie Shavers, regarded as one of the hardest punchers in boxing history, dies at 78
Earnie Shavers, who earned a reputation as the hardest puncher in the game during a golden era of heavyweight boxing in the 1970s, died Thursday, a day after he turned 78. The cause of death is unknown. Shavers fought primarily during the '70s, though his career stretched from 1969 through...
Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown
Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr defends Canelo’s decision not to fight Mexicans
By Sam Volz: Andy Ruiz Jr is supportive of superstar Canelo Alvarez’s decision not to fight Mexican fighters. Former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) acknowledges that Mexican fighters are especially tough because they don’t give up, so he can understand why Canelo wouldn’t wish to fight them.
MMAmania.com
Dana White ‘just reached out’ to Khabib ‘to see if he’s interested,’ Nurmagomedov responds
UFC President Dana White, ever the opportunist, recently devised a new plan to lure former lightweight champion and Eagle FC promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov back into the Endeavor family. And just like every other time White and Co. tried to pressure “The Eagle” into taking flight one last time, the answer was (and will probably always be) “no.”
BoxingNews24.com
Amir Khan says he’d have beaten Floyd Mayweather Jr
By Barry Holbrook: Amir Khan says he believes he would have beaten Floyd Mayweather Jr if the two fighters had fought in their primes. Khan could be right about his opinion because he had the speed, power, and advantage in his ability to throw combinations. Additionally, Khan had the footwork to get in and get out to land his speedy punches against Mayweather, who lacked the kind of power to bother him.
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Khan: Prime vs. Prime - I'm Confident I Would Have Beaten Mayweather!
Former world champion Amir Khan firmly believes that he would have beaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. - had they met at their very best. A few months ago, Khan retired from the sport. His last match took place back in February, when he suffered a stoppage loss at the hands of career rival Kell Brook.
Boxing Scene
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
UFC Fight Night 209 video: Stephanie Egger spoils Ailin Perez's debut in France opener
PARIS – Ailin Perez came into her octagon debut at UFC Fight Night 209 with a lot of pep in her step and talking a big game about her plan to dethrone Amanda Nunes. Unfortunately for her, Stephanie Egger had other plans in the women’s featherweight bout, which went down at Accor Arena in Paris and marked the first UFC fight in France.
UFC Paris Results: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)
Today’s UFC Paris event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
‘I want to show I’m more than just a stupid fighter’: Julia Avila happy with UFC fighter pay, but hopes to see more implemented
UFC bantamweight fighter Julia Avila wants to set the record straight. Days before UFC 278, Avila took to Twitter and opened up about her career as a UFC fighter, mentioning a few different things that were on her mind — including the fact that she had to take a job “to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy,” as she’ll become a mom in October.
Tyson Fury expected to make ‘another crazy statement’ as promotional team reveal likely Oleksandr Usyk fight date
TYSON FURY could be about to make "another crazy statement" as his likely fight date with Oleksandr Usyk is revealed. The WBC champion has technically been retired since knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April. But he has been linked with a return ever since and even called out...
Sean O’Malley reveals the UFC fight that inspired his journey into MMA
Sean O’Malley has revealed the UFC fight that inspired his journey into MMA. It was almost a decade ago that O’Malley entered the UFC as a bantamweight contender. O’Malley, 27, has enjoyed a record of 15 wins and 1 loss inside the Octagon, seven by knockout. ‘Sugar’ has quite the reputation inside as well as outside of the cage.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr. Blasts Canelo For ‘Mexican’ Comment: ‘I Don’t Have Respect For This Guy; Champions Fight Anybody’
The father and trainer of 168-pound contender David Benavidez was livid when news of Canelo Alvarez’s recent controversial remarks reached his ears. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, told reporters earlier this week that he had no desire to fight his compatriots, particularly the light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez. It did not take long before observers began pointing out that, under that principle, Benavidez would also be excluded. (Benavidez, to be sure, is an American citizen, but he is of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent).
Nate Diaz Should Get $20 Million Offer if He Defeats Khamzat Chimaev According to Ariel Helwani
Nate Diaz will step into the Octagon at UFC 279 on September 10th for what could very well be the last time in his storied mixed martial arts career. The Ultimate Fighter alum and longtime fan-favorite is taking a big risk by fighting through the last fight of his existing contract against welterweight monster Khamzat Chimaev in the evening’s main event. Emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Swedish fighter has scored five straight wins inside the Octagon to secure his position as a top contender. The Stockton native could throw a massive monkey wrench in those plans should he score what would be considered a major upset.
Alex Volkanovski sends a warning to Conor McGregor after the Irishman takes aim at Hasbulla: “You’ll have to go through me first”
Alex Volkanovski has issued an amusing warning to Conor McGregor after he took a shot at internet sensation Hasbulla. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s an unpredictable chap, especially when it comes to his social media activity. The Irishman rarely thinks twice about speaking his mind and even though he winds up deleting most of his messages, he still tends to get the essence of his point across for the world to see before doing so.
BoxingNews24.com
Shawn Porter discusses Canelo not fighting Mexicans
By Dan Ambrose: Shawn Porter says he was surprised at learning that Canelo Alvarez has decided that he doesn’t want to fight any Mexicans. Porter says he understands where Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is coming from because he felt conflicted about fighting his friend Terence Crawford. In the end,...
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal
Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
Comments / 171