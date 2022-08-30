Ruby the horse was bred to be a Western Pleasure show horse, according to her owner, Amber Hartley of Clarkston. In 2020, Ruby went blind after a severe eye infection. "It's like looking through a stained glass window," Amber explained from the Saddle Club Ranch during practice last month. "On an overcast day, you can kind of see better through it. When the sun's going, you can hardly see at all through a stained-glass window."

