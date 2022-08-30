Read full article on original website
Fire weather warning for north Idaho, eastern Washington
The Idaho Department of Lands has become increasingly aware of significant fire weather potential migrating towards Idaho from the west over the next 3 to 4 days, the agency announced Friday. Predicted conditions include high temperatures, a very unstable atmosphere, and windy (but not extreme) events. The National Weather Service...
VIDEO: Oregon's Cedar Creek fire grows, wildfire smoke degrades LCV air quality
New video posted by the U.S. Forest Service shows the intense fire activity in the Waldo Lake Wilderness Area of southwest Oregon. The Cedar Creek fire is estimated at 16,304 acres as of September 3rd. The National Weather Service said Friday that this is where much of the wildfire smoke...
Wildfire smoke in LCV and our region comes from Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon
There are several wildfires burning outside of the Lewis Clark Valley, the Palouse, and the Camas Prairie Region. But much of the smoke that has settled into our region is coming from the Cedar Creek Fire in southwest Oregon. A Facebook post by the National Weather Service Spokane gives an...
September 2: Fish and Game Friday
When Idaho Fish and Game says stocking, most of the time you'd think that is in reference to fish. But that is not the only that gets stocked for outdoorsmen by fish and game, especially when the fall hunting season is on the horizon. As September continues, Idaho Fish and...
ISP: Hot August Nights and DUI emphasis patrols a success
LEWISTON, Idaho - Last weekend, local law enforcement remained busy keeping roadways and Idaho families safe. DUI emphasis patrols begin Thursday night and ran through the weekend as ISP partnered with Lewiston Police Department and the Nez Perce Sheriff's Office. Throughout the emphasis, officers made arrests on probable cause for the following charges:
Ruby the blind horse inspires all
Ruby the horse was bred to be a Western Pleasure show horse, according to her owner, Amber Hartley of Clarkston. In 2020, Ruby went blind after a severe eye infection. "It's like looking through a stained glass window," Amber explained from the Saddle Club Ranch during practice last month. "On an overcast day, you can kind of see better through it. When the sun's going, you can hardly see at all through a stained-glass window."
